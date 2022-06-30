Maltese duo Curmi and Genovese write history to reach Mediterranean Games final

A historic result for Malta was achieved on Wednesday when tennis players Francesca Curmi and Elaine Genovese beat Italian duo Nuria Brancaccio and Auroroa Zantedeschi in the Habib Khelil Tennis Complex with a final score of 3-6, 7-6, 11-9.

The Maltese duo lost the first set 3-6. With the second set seemingly veering to the advantage of the Italian duo, Genovese and Curmi were not disheartened and gave a determined performance to win the second set 7-6.

Spurred by the result, the Maltese girls gave their all to win the third set 11-9, not only making it to the final but also wrote Maltese sporting history since they were the first Maltese tennis players to make it to the final round at the Mediterranean Games.

The final game will be played against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and Guiomar Maristany Zuleta from Spain on Thursday, 30 June.