Novak Djokovic to defend Wimbledon title against Nick Kyrgios in Sunday’s finals

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic will see off Nick Kyrgios in the finale of the 135th edition of Wimbledon on Sunday.

The finale of the legendary Grand Slam tournament — one of four in a group also including the Australian, French and US Opens — promises to be a thrilling conclusion to a tournament which has become synonymous with world-class tennis across the globe.

Competing to secure the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy and prize money of £2,000,000, will be tennis stars Novak Djokovic (Serbia) and Nick Kyrgios (Australia). The latter faces a difficult match tomorrow, with his Serbian rival having already won a staggering six Wimbledon finals in his career, and representing one of the so-called Big Three — a trio of players also including Roger Federer (Switzerland) and Rafael Nadal (Spain), who have dominated men’s tennis over the last two decades, securing an astonishing 62 of the past 77 Grand Slam finals. Djokovic’s most recent Wimbledon victory came in 2021, when the world number three successfully saw off Italian rival Matteo Berrettini in four sets.

Friday's semi-finals saw Djokovic claim victory over British player Cameron Norrie, while on Thursday, crowd favourite and fellow Big Three member Rafael Nadal was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an abdominal injury, leading to Nick Kyrgios’ automatic selection for tomorrow’s final against the defending champion. Kyrgios made his Wimbledon seniors debut in impressive style in 2014, when he became the first debutant to reach the quarterfinals since 2004, knocking out Nadal — the world number one at the time — in the competition’s third round.

The competition’s 2022 edition has proved to be a thrilling and surprising one so far, with two of host country Great Britain’s star players having already been knocked out earlier in the tournament. Two-times Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and recent star winner of the 2021 US Open, Emma Raducanu, have both seen their hopes for a Wimbledon final dashed in the competition’s second round, with Murray being knocked out by John Isner (USA), and Raducanu losing to France’s Caroline Garcia.

In other Wimbledon-related news, tennis’ governing bodies the Association of Tennis Players (ATP) and Women's Tennis Association (WTP) has announced that this year’s London lawn tournament will not see ranking points awarded to players. This comes in response to the club’s decision not to allow Russian and Belarusian competitors from participating in this year’s tournament, following Russia's heavily criticised invasion of Ukraine in February this year.

The Wimbledon Men’s Singles Finals will take place this Sunday 10th July at 3pm CET.