[WATCH] ELITE | Elaine Genovese

Tennis player Elaine Genovese has spoken about the challenges she faces as athlete practicing elite level sport in Malta.

She was interviewed on MaltaToday’s online series ELITE.

Genovese and her tennis partner Francesca Curmi made Maltese sporting history by being the first Malta tennis players to reach the final round of the 19th Mediterranean Games in Oran, Algeria.

Together, they took home the Malta's only medal in the games. They won silver.

She discussed the sacrifices she must make while travelling overseas, which is crucial to her progress, give the low number of tennis players in the country.