World Cup favourites Brazil eliminated by the Croatians

Brazil was knocked out of the World Cup after losing in the quarterfinals for the fourth time in the past five championships.

After a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes, the World Cup favourites were defeated 4-2 in a penalty shootout by Croatia.

Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic blocked the first Brazilian penalty attempt while his teammates did not miss during their turn.

Croatia will now advance to the World Cup semi-finals for the second time.

Croatia has gone to penalty kicks four times in World Cup history, and each time has progressed.

During their last game in the Round of 16, the Croatians also defeated Japan on penalties.

This means they have now tied Germany's record of four victories in four World Cup shootouts.