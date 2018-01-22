|
Men deny restaurant fracas over drink spilled by child
Tourism blighting Maltese towns, 19th century St Julian’s townhouse headed for demolition
One of the oldest townhouses on the border between Sliema and St Julian’s is being recommended for demolition after the Planning Authority gave its go-ahead
Matthew Vella
22 January 2018, 9:43am
The proposal is to demolish an existing townhouse on the Kirxa hill at the corner with old College Street and to construct a guesthouse of 10 rooms.
Objectors and conservationists were alarmed that the PA’s directorate suggested their objections were no longer valid after a new planning application supplanted an older version.
A photo from the 19th century shows how little the street has changed despite the onslaught of modern development.“The building in question is an early townhouse attributing to St Julian’s historic heritage and distinctiveness and should be protected by virtue of its inherent value,” Flimkien ghal-Ambjent Ahjar told the PA.
It said the additional floors run counter to various planning policies. Likewise, the Sliema local council said it was contrary to the further development of houses into apartment blocks due to serious adverse effects that over-development was having on the quality of life of residents. “The concept of complete demolition of the present dwelling should be rethought.”
The council said it wants the building to retain the maximum two floors and receded floor height limit of the urban conservation area (UCA), and reminded the PA it is within a few metres from a Grade 2 scheduled building on Old College Street.
The society said the house was worthy of restoration and rehabilitation, and not redevelopment, and said the house was the subject of various photographers and artists and is still considered as one of the most picturesque corners in the area.
The directorate – the case officer who recommended the permit – said the original planning application was republished for the change in description proposal. “Therefore, objection letters received before the republication are not relevant to the proposed development.”
The Design Advisory Committee and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage did not object to the proposed development.
On Facebook, the Sliema Heritage Society said the house’s proposed demolition was an outrage. “The proposed destruction of what is one of Sliema-St Julian's oldest buildings along the historic Telgha tal-Kirxa has been recommended for approval after heritage NGOs representations were dismissed as invalid! PA1169/17 will see the complete demolition of this lovely building (the facades of which can be easily preserved) and the construction of a pseudo-vernacular replacement with two extra floors and use as guesthouse.
“Another barbaric case of destruction in the name of tourism. Very disappointing of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage to endorse this... our society will fight this to the end, whilst pushing for more scheduling of threatened historic sites.”
Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
