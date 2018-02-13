Bulebel extension must be reversed, PN says in call for sustainable development

The Nationalist Party is calling for the reversal of a decision that could turn 120,000 square metres of agricultural land in Zejtun for the expansion of the Bulebel industrial estate.

The PN’s spokesperson for the environment Jason Azzopardi said the government should declare whether the extension was for manufacturers in the medical cannabis industry about to be launched in Malta.

“The government’s decision would mean a great loss for the farmers working the land and for the Zejtun community. It would be contrary to the Strategic Plan on the Environment and Development, as well as the local plan. Joseph Muscat is not saying the whole truth when he simply says this land has been identified for industrial development,” Azzopardi said.

The SPED is clear on the use of the agricultural land, which states that it land of high-grade agricultural value should be protected from any development.

“The PN believes in sustainable development and asks the prime minister and the environment minister to confirm whether any study has been carried out as according to the law, to justify this development,” Azzopardi said.

On Sunday, Muscat said the government was considering alternatives to agricultural Zejtun land earmarked for the expansion of the Bulebel industrial estate, after public outcry against the proposed development.

Muscat said that although it was government-owned land, alternatives were being sought, while underscoring the challenge Malta faced in balancing the people’s needs and that of finding more space to house industry. “We want to understand and listen,” said Muscat. “We appreciate that the land was earmarked for development and was government land, but it is our duty to try and find alternatives and we are doing so.”