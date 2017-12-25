|
Father and son held on usury charges
After taking out a loan of some €7,500 their alleged victim was told he needed to pay back €220,000
24 December 2017, 3:03pm
Anthony Galea, 55, and son Gilbert, 26, both residing at Å»urrieq, were taken to court under arrest after their alleged victim told the police that, after taking out a loan of some €7,500, the Galeas asked him to repay them €220,000.
The two alleged money lenders pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.
The court, presided over by magistrate Grazio Mercieca, heard how the victim had even contemplated taking his own life when faced with the huge repayments. The sum claimed was eventually reduced to €150,000, heard the court.
The court turned down a equest for bail and remanded both men in custody.
Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Alfred Abela were defence counsel. Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia appeared parte civile.
