Father and son held on usury charges

After taking out a loan of some €7,500 their alleged victim was told he needed to pay back €220,000

Two men have been remanded in custody by a court over usury charges. The men were arrained over charges of having demanded excessive rates of interest, almost driving their victim to commit suicide.Anthony Galea, 55, and son Gilbert, 26, both residing at Å»urrieq, were taken to court under arrest after their alleged victim told the police that, after taking out a loan of some €7,500, the Galeas asked him to repay them €220,000.The two alleged money lenders pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.The court, presided over by magistrate Grazio Mercieca, heard how the victim had even contemplated taking his own life when faced with the huge repayments. The sum claimed was eventually reduced to €150,000, heard the court.The court turned down a equest for bail and remanded both men in custody.Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Alfred Abela were defence counsel. Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia appeared parte civile.