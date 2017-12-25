Msida man caught carrying 150kg of cannabis in car on Sicily catamaran

Arraignment for man caught with 150kg of cannabis, a pistol, and undeclared cash is expected today

A Maltese national living in Msida is expected to be arraigned today after customs seized 150kg of cannabis last night after searching his vehicle.The man's vehicle was searched after he drove it off the catamaran which came from Sicily. An automatic pistol, bullets, and undeclared cash were also found in the van at about 7pm, police said.When asked if he had anything to declare, the 42-year-old resident of Msida said that he had a few alcohol bottles and some toys.But upon searching his vehicle, police discovered what they suspected was cannabis. The Rapid Intervention Unit and Drug Squad were called to the scene and the man's vehicle was taken to police headquarters for more thorough search – which resulted in 150kg of cannabis grass, a Beretta .25 caliber automatic pistol with eight bullets, and €36,210 undeclared cash.Also last night, a 31-year old Syrian man was caught with 48kg of shisha water pipe tobacco which he failed to declare to Customs.