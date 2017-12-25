We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
[WATCH] Jingle Shells Rock: AFM season's greetings on Facebook

National

[WATCH] Jingle Shells Rock: AFM season's greetings on Facebook

[WATCH] Christmas messages: what world leaders have said so far

Christmas

[WATCH] Christmas messages: what world leaders have said so far

[WATCH] Story of Christmas still carries a relevant message today, Archbishop says

National

[WATCH] Story of Christmas still carries a relevant message today...

Msida man caught carrying 150kg of cannabis in car on Sicily catamaran

Court & Police

Msida man caught carrying 150kg of cannabis in car on Sicily cata...

Guatemala to relocate embassy to Jerusalem

World

Guatemala to relocate embassy to Jerusalem

Why Christmas can be an opportunity for online scammers

Christmas

Why Christmas can be an opportunity for online scammers

Malta has an obesity problem, but healthy eating is not that hard

Health

Malta has an obesity problem, but healthy eating is not that hard

[WATCH] MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nationalist leader faces widening trust gap

Data & Surveys

[WATCH] MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, ...

[WATCH] President appeals for unity in Christmas Eve message

National

[WATCH] President appeals for unity in Christmas Eve message

[WATCH] Spare a thought for the most vulnerable this Christmas â€“ Adrian Delia

National

[WATCH] Spare a thought for the most vulnerable this Christmas â€...

Father and son held on usury charges

Court & Police

Father and son held on usury charges

Minister denies government considering tax-free salaries for pilots

National

Minister denies government considering tax-free salaries for pilo...

A most deadly year

Editorial

A most deadly year

North Korea on UN sanctions: â€˜Itâ€™s an act of warâ€™

World

North Korea on UN sanctions: â€˜Itâ€™s an act of warâ€™

Shopping mall fire leaves 37 dead in the Philippines

World

Shopping mall fire leaves 37 dead in the Philippines

MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nationalist leader faces widening trust gap

National

MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nati...

Home
News
Court & Police

Msida man caught carrying 150kg of cannabis in car on Sicily catamaran

Arraignment for man caught with 150kg of cannabis, a pistol, and undeclared cash is expected today

25 December 2017, 9:47am
Print Version
A Maltese national living in Msida is expected to be arraigned today after customs seized 150kg of cannabis last night after searching his vehicle. 

The man's vehicle was searched after he drove it off the catamaran which came from Sicily. An automatic pistol, bullets, and undeclared cash were also found in the van at about 7pm, police said. 

When asked if he had anything to declare, the 42-year-old resident of Msida said that he had a few alcohol bottles and some toys. 

But upon searching his vehicle, police discovered what they suspected was cannabis. The Rapid Intervention Unit and Drug Squad were called to the scene and the man's vehicle was taken to police headquarters for more thorough search – which resulted in 150kg of cannabis grass, a Beretta .25 caliber automatic pistol with eight bullets, and €36,210 undeclared cash.

Also last night, a 31-year old Syrian man was caught with 48kg of shisha water pipe tobacco which he failed to declare to Customs. 

[WATCH] Jingle Shells Rock: AFM season's greetings on Facebook

National

[WATCH] Jingle Shells Rock: AFM season's greetings...

[WATCH] Christmas messages: what world leaders have said so far

Christmas

[WATCH] Christmas messages: what world leaders hav...

[WATCH] Story of Christmas still carries a relevant message today, Archbishop says

National

[WATCH] Story of Christmas still carries a relevan...

Msida man caught carrying 150kg of cannabis in car on Sicily catamaran

Court & Police

Msida man caught carrying 150kg of cannabis in car...

Guatemala to relocate embassy to Jerusalem

World

Guatemala to relocate embassy to Jerusalem

Why Christmas can be an opportunity for online scammers

Christmas

Why Christmas can be an opportunity for online sca...

Malta has an obesity problem, but healthy eating is not that hard

Health

Malta has an obesity problem, but healthy eating i...

[WATCH] MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nationalist leader faces widening trust gap

Data & Surveys

[WATCH] MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails t...

[WATCH] President appeals for unity in Christmas Eve message

National

[WATCH] President appeals for unity in Christmas E...

[WATCH] Spare a thought for the most vulnerable this Christmas â€“ Adrian Delia

National

[WATCH] Spare a thought for the most vulnerable th...

Father and son held on usury charges

Court & Police

Father and son held on usury charges

Minister denies government considering tax-free salaries for pilots

National

Minister denies government considering tax-free sa...

A most deadly year

Editorial

A most deadly year

North Korea on UN sanctions: â€˜Itâ€™s an act of warâ€™

World

North Korea on UN sanctions: â€˜Itâ€™s an act of w...

Shopping mall fire leaves 37 dead in the Philippines

World

Shopping mall fire leaves 37 dead in the Philippin...

Trending Articles
1

MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nationalist leader faces widening trust gap
2

[WATCH] MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nationalist leader faces widening trust gap
3

Msida man caught carrying 150kg of cannabis in car on Sicily catamaran
4

[WATCH] Spare a thought for the most vulnerable this Christmas â€“ Adrian Delia
5

Minister denies government considering tax-free salaries for pilots