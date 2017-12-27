Man dies in four-storey fall from St Paul's Bay building

Ukranian man, 43, dies after falling four storeys from St Paul's Bay building

A 43-year-old Ukranian man from Mellieha has died after falling four storeys from a building.The incident took place at around 6:15pm Tuesday night on Triq il-Kurazza, St Paul's Bay.The man was certified dead on site.Magistrate Dr N. Galea Sciberras LL.D has ordered an inquiry and a police investigation is ongoing.