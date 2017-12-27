|
Man dies in four-storey fall from St Paul's Bay building
|
Ukranian man, 43, dies after falling four storeys from St Paul's Bay building
27 December 2017, 7:51am
The incident took place at around 6:15pm Tuesday night on Triq il-Kurazza, St Paul's Bay.
The man was certified dead on site.
Magistrate Dr N. Galea Sciberras LL.D has ordered an inquiry and a police investigation is ongoing.
Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco
|
