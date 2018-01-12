|
Three men arrested in Hamrun drug bust yesterday
The police seized 30 kilos of cannabis and around €42,000 in cash during the raid
12 January 2018, 8:18am
Offices from the drug squad and from the Rapid Intervention Unit raided a garage in St Vincent Street in Hamrun last night.
The raid yielded 30 kilos of cannabis and around €42,000 in cash.
Two Maltese Man and an Italian aged between 31 and 45 were arrested.
A police investigation is still ongoing.
