Three men arrested in Hamrun drug bust yesterday

Police arrested three men and seized a sizable amount of drugs and cash in a raid in Hamrun last night.Offices from the drug squad and from the Rapid Intervention Unit raided a garage in St Vincent Street in Hamrun last night.The raid yielded 30 kilos of cannabis and around €42,000 in cash.Two Maltese Man and an Italian aged between 31 and 45 were arrested.A police investigation is still ongoing.