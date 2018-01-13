Woman injured in Hamrun accident

The accident happened in Triq il-Kbira this morning

A 20-year-old woman from San Gwann was injured in a motorbike accident in Triq il-Kbira, Hamrun on Saturday morning.The police said the incident took place at 11:25am, however details on what caused the accidents were not yet available and neither was the extent of the injuries sustained by the young woman.Police investigations are still underway.