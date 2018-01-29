|
Court & Police
Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana stabbing
Court & Police
Convenience store thief gets two years for multiple thefts
Business News
The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industry
Business Comment
The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri
|
Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana stabbing
The two men are wanted in connection to a stabbing in Floriana last week
29 January 2018, 4:09pm
The suspects are 32-year-old Libyan man Omar Mohammed Hussein Mustafa who lives in Valletta, and another man whose identity is not yet known.
The unknown man's face is marked in red on the picture issued by the police.
Anyone who has any information about the two men is asked to contract the police. They can do so anonymously by calling on 119 / 21 224001 or directly to the Valletta police station on 2294 3101/3114.
Court & Police
Man murdered over lost job, jury told
Court & Police
Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana...
Announcements
Calamatta Cuschieri funds SICAV p.l.c launch CC Em...
Court & Police
Convenience store thief gets two years for multipl...
Business News
The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industr...
|
Trending Articles
1
Assistant Commissioner ‘can't exclude’ PEP behind Caruana Galizia murder
2
Refusals from Allianz, Deutsche Bank left Vitals with no choice but to sell
3
Rental prices in Malta today are almost double what they were in 2008
4
Betsson Group to shed workers as it streamlines operation
5
I'm alright, f**k you jack
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons