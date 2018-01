Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana stabbing

The two men are wanted in connection to a stabbing in Floriana last week

Police are searching for two men in connection to with a crime which happened on 25 January.The suspects are 32-year-old Libyan man Omar Mohammed Hussein Mustafa who lives in Valletta, and another man whose identity is not yet known.The unknown man's face is marked in red on the picture issued by the police.The two men are wanted in connection with a crime last week, when a man was stabbed and left in triq il-Miratur, Floriana.Anyone who has any information about the two men is asked to contract the police. They can do so anonymously by calling on 119 / 21 224001 or directly to the Valletta police station on 2294 3101/3114.