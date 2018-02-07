Police raid nets 20g of suspected cocaine, ‘traces’ of heroin

A raid on a residence in St Paul’s Bay yesterday resulted in the discovery of 20g of a substance suspected to be cocaine, and what appeared to be traces of heroin, according to police.

The owner of the residence, together with five other men and a woman, aged between 33 and 55, were taken into custody, the police said.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the police said the raid had taken place on Tuesday evening, and was coordinated by Qawra district police, the Rapid Intervention Unit as well as the Dog Section.

In addition to the suspected drugs, several items related to ‘drugs use and trafficking’, including electronic weighing scales, were discovered in the residence in Triq il-Mazzola.

The assistance of the Animal Welfare department was required during the operation since dogs were also present in the residence.

Police investigations are still underway, but the owner of the residence is to be arraigned in court in the coming days.