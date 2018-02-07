Police raid nets 20g of suspected cocaine, ‘traces’ of heroin

A number of other items related to drug use and trafficking were also discovered

7 February 2018, 12:10pm
20g of heroin split in two separate bags were discovered during the raid (File Photo)
20g of heroin split in two separate bags were discovered during the raid (File Photo)

A raid on a residence in St Paul’s Bay yesterday resulted in the discovery of 20g of a substance suspected to be cocaine, and what appeared to be traces of heroin, according to police.

The owner of the residence, together with five other men and a woman, aged between 33 and 55, were taken into custody, the police said.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the police said the raid had taken place on Tuesday evening, and was coordinated by Qawra district police, the Rapid Intervention Unit as well as the Dog Section.

In addition to the suspected drugs, several items related to ‘drugs use and trafficking’, including electronic weighing scales, were discovered in the residence in Triq il-Mazzola.

The assistance of the Animal Welfare department was required during the operation since dogs were also present in the residence.

Police investigations are still underway, but the owner of the residence is to be arraigned in court in the coming days.

More in Court & Police
Jail, fine and life hunting ban for eagle killer
Court & Police

Jail, fine and life hunting ban for eagle killer
Matthew Agius
Bahamas Ponzi scheme: psychiatrist to assess Dalli sisters’ co-accused after stroke
Court & Police

Bahamas Ponzi scheme: psychiatrist to assess Dalli sisters’ co-accused after stroke
Matthew Agius
Fisherman fined €23,000 for pretending Egyptian workers were his crew
Court & Police

Fisherman fined €23,000 for pretending Egyptian workers were his crew
Matthew Agius
Updated | Prisons director asked to investigate leaks about three men accused of Daphne’s murder
Court & Police

Updated | Prisons director asked to investigate leaks about three men accused of Daphne’s murder
Paul Cocks
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe