Worker seriously injured in Sliema fall
The man fell around two-stories when the balcony he was working on callapsed
A 32-year-old Serbian man was seriously injured when the balcony he was working on collapsed, falling around two-storeys.
The incident happened at around 11:30am this morning in Triq l-Imrabat, Tas Sliema.
The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified to be suffering from grevious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
