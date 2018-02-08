Worker seriously injured in Sliema fall

The man fell around two-stories when the balcony he was working on callapsed 

8 February 2018, 2:40pm

A 32-year-old Serbian man was seriously injured when the balcony he was working on collapsed, falling around two-storeys.

The incident happened at around 11:30am this morning in Triq l-Imrabat, Tas Sliema.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified to be suffering from grevious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

