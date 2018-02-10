Elderly man dies after falling near Isla seafront

A 79-year-old man from Isla lost his life today after apparently slipping and falling near the town’s seafront.

The police had been informed, at around 9:30am, that a man was lying on the ground in Triq ix-Xatt.

A medical team was called to assist the elderly man, but he was unfortunately certified dead.

It appears that the injuries the man suffered on falling might have led to his death, the police said.

Duty magistrate Gabriella Vella, who was informed of the case, ordered an inquiry and appointed a number of experts to assist her

Police investigations are ongoing.