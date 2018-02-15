Woman seriously injured in two-storey fall
The Austrian woman fell around two storeys at her home in St. Julian's
An Austrian woman is in serious condition after falling around two storeys at her home.
Police were called to the 23-year-old’s private residence in Dragunara Street, St. Julian's at 7am this morning after the women had fallen.
A medical team assisted the woman and she was taken to hospital were she is suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
