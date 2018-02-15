Woman seriously injured in two-storey fall

The Austrian woman fell around two storeys at her home in St. Julian's

15 February 2018, 9:17am

An Austrian woman is in serious condition after falling around two storeys at her home.

Police were called to the 23-year-old’s private residence in Dragunara Street, St. Julian's at 7am this morning after the women had fallen.

A medical team assisted the woman and she was taken to hospital were she is suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

