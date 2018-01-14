We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Man seriously injured in fall off horse

National

Man seriously injured in fall off horse

BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 3 – Mosta 0

Football

BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 3 – Mosta 0

Hawaii’s residents receive false missile alert, triggering hysteria, evacuations

World

Hawaii’s residents receive false missile alert, triggering hyst...

Manuel Mallia is a minister in il-mument's blunder

National

Manuel Mallia is a minister in il-mument's blunder

Tunisian government announces social reforms amid days of protests

World

Tunisian government announces social reforms amid days of protest...

Man seriously injured in motorcycle accident

Court & Police

Man seriously injured in motorcycle accident

Government allowing thieving Vitals to sell hospitals to other thieves, Delia says

National

Government allowing thieving Vitals to sell hospitals to other th...

[WATCH] Prime Minister: Back-up plan exists if pilot agreement not reached - the people's interest comes first

National

[WATCH] Prime Minister: Back-up plan exists if pilot agreement no...

Teachers deceived over promised pay rise

National

Teachers deceived over promised pay rise

New airline, if pilot talks fail

National

New airline, if pilot talks fail

A trapping season too far?

Interview

A trapping season too far?

Malta must mend the fences

Editorial

Malta must mend the fences

Man killed in Qrendi traffic accident

Court & Police

Man killed in Qrendi traffic accident

BOV Premier League | Naxxar Lions 0 – Valletta 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Naxxar Lions 0 – Valletta 1

BOV Premier League | Ħamrun Spartans 1 – St Andrews 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Ħamrun Spartans 1 – St Andrews 1

BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – Balzan 2

Football

BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – Balzan 2

Home
News
Interview

A trapping season too far?

With both political parties eagerly courting the hunters’ vote, it seems to be boom time for hunting and trapping in Malta. The latest political concession concerns the re-opening of a supposedly phased-out trapping season, in apparent defiance of European law. But FKNK president JOE PERICI CALASCIONE argues that all his association wants is a fair deal for hunters

raphael_vassallo
Raphael Vassallo
14 January 2018, 7:00am
Print Version
FKNK President Joe Perici Calascione
FKNK President Joe Perici Calascione
It seems a long time ago today, but in 2008, thousands of angry hunters descended upon Valletta to protest against the abrupt closure of the spring hunting season. Since then, the season has been re-opened... the Maltese government has applied a derogation for trapping seven species of finches (when the Wild Birds Directive prohibits the live capture of any species at all)... and the hunting hours at Majjistral Park have been extended from 10 am to 2.30pm. At a glance, there seems to be a ’special relationship’ between the Labour Party and the hunters’ lobby... which has worked out spectacularly to the advantage of hunters, and to the detriment of all who argue that the situation is now completely out of hand. Is there, in fact, a secret agreement between Joseph Muscat and the FKNK?

There is no agreement as such. What there is, was continuous pressure from our side to recover what we felt had been incorrectly, or unethically, taken away from us. If you remember correctly, before 2013 the Majjistral Park was open for hunting at the usual hours. Then, subsequent to an agreement between the park management and the government of the time, they immediately reduced the hunting hours to 10am.... with the excuse of ‘children’, etc.

Read the full interview in the MaltaToday digital edition

Man seriously injured in fall off horse

National

Man seriously injured in fall off horse

BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 3 – Mosta 0

Football

BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 3 – Mosta 0

Hawaii’s residents receive false missile alert, triggering hysteria, evacuations

World

Hawaii’s residents receive false missile alert, ...

Manuel Mallia is a minister in il-mument's blunder

National

Manuel Mallia is a minister in il-mument's blunder

Tunisian government announces social reforms amid days of protests

World

Tunisian government announces social reforms amid ...

Man seriously injured in motorcycle accident

Court & Police

Man seriously injured in motorcycle accident

Government allowing thieving Vitals to sell hospitals to other thieves, Delia says

National

Government allowing thieving Vitals to sell hospit...

[WATCH] Prime Minister: Back-up plan exists if pilot agreement not reached - the people's interest comes first

National

[WATCH] Prime Minister: Back-up plan exists if pil...

Teachers deceived over promised pay rise

National

Teachers deceived over promised pay rise

New airline, if pilot talks fail

National

New airline, if pilot talks fail

A trapping season too far?

Interview

A trapping season too far?

Malta must mend the fences

Editorial

Malta must mend the fences

Man killed in Qrendi traffic accident

Court & Police

Man killed in Qrendi traffic accident

BOV Premier League | Naxxar Lions 0 – Valletta 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Naxxar Lions 0 – Valletta 1

BOV Premier League | Ħamrun Spartans 1 – St Andrews 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Ħamrun Spartans 1 – St And...

Trending Articles
1

New airline, if pilot talks fail
2

Teachers deceived over promised pay rise
3

This is how the new teachers' agreement will change allowances
4

A Christmas SuperEnalotto jackpot shook Malta with a big win – Could you be next?
5

[WATCH] Prime Minister: Back-up plan exists if pilot agreement not reached - the people's interest comes first