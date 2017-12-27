Number of overseas divorces registered in Malta on the rise

Although divorce in Malta was legalised in 2011, it seems residents living in Malta are getting divorced abroad, through court or any other foreign authority

The number of foreign divorces issued at Malta’s public registry seems to be on the rise, with 124 total divorces in 2016.Although divorce in Malta has been legalised, it seems that residents living in Malta are getting divorced abroad, through court or any other foreign authority.The referendum on divorce in Malta was held in May 2011, after much debate and discussion about the issue. At the time, Malta was one of just three countries in the world, alongside the Philippines and the Vatican City, in which divorce was not permitted.The proposal passed, approved by 53% of the voters, resulting in the law allowing divorce under conditions being enacted in October of that year. Information given during a parliamentary session has shown that since 2010, the number of foreign divorces registered in Malta is escalating, reaching an average of 85 divorces per year.In 2010, the total number of divorces was 47, while in 2015, the number reached 89. 2016 seemed to be the all time high, with 124 divorces registered. Until 11 December 2017, 76 divorces were registered.These figures reflect the number of Maltese citizens residing abroad, and also the number of foreign couples registered in Malta.More importantly, it reveals that even though divorce has been legalised for six years in Malta, people have still decided to get divorced overseas for whatever reason that may be.