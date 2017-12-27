|
Man dies in four-storey fall from St Paul's Bay building
Number of overseas divorces registered in Malta on the rise
Although divorce in Malta was legalised in 2011, it seems residents living in Malta are getting divorced abroad, through court or any other foreign authority
Maria Pace
27 December 2017, 8:01am
The referendum on divorce in Malta was held in May 2011, after much debate and discussion about the issue. At the time, Malta was one of just three countries in the world, alongside the Philippines and the Vatican City, in which divorce was not permitted.
The proposal passed, approved by 53% of the voters, resulting in the law allowing divorce under conditions being enacted in October of that year. Information given during a parliamentary session has shown that since 2010, the number of foreign divorces registered in Malta is escalating, reaching an average of 85 divorces per year.
These figures reflect the number of Maltese citizens residing abroad, and also the number of foreign couples registered in Malta.
More importantly, it reveals that even though divorce has been legalised for six years in Malta, people have still decided to get divorced overseas for whatever reason that may be.
Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco
Man dies in four-storey fall from St Paul's Bay bu...
