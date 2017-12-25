We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
[WATCH] Jingle Shells Rock: AFM season's greetings on Facebook

National

[WATCH] Jingle Shells Rock: AFM season's greetings on Facebook

[WATCH] Christmas messages: what world leaders have said so far

Christmas

[WATCH] Christmas messages: what world leaders have said so far

[WATCH] Story of Christmas still carries a relevant message today, Archbishop says

National

[WATCH] Story of Christmas still carries a relevant message today...

Msida man caught carrying 150kg of cannabis in car on Sicily catamaran

Court & Police

Msida man caught carrying 150kg of cannabis in car on Sicily cata...

Guatemala to relocate embassy to Jerusalem

World

Guatemala to relocate embassy to Jerusalem

Why Christmas can be an opportunity for online scammers

Christmas

Why Christmas can be an opportunity for online scammers

Malta has an obesity problem, but healthy eating is not that hard

Health

Malta has an obesity problem, but healthy eating is not that hard

[WATCH] MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nationalist leader faces widening trust gap

Data & Surveys

[WATCH] MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, ...

[WATCH] President appeals for unity in Christmas Eve message

National

[WATCH] President appeals for unity in Christmas Eve message

[WATCH] Spare a thought for the most vulnerable this Christmas â€“ Adrian Delia

National

[WATCH] Spare a thought for the most vulnerable this Christmas â€...

Father and son held on usury charges

Court & Police

Father and son held on usury charges

Minister denies government considering tax-free salaries for pilots

National

Minister denies government considering tax-free salaries for pilo...

A most deadly year

Editorial

A most deadly year

North Korea on UN sanctions: â€˜Itâ€™s an act of warâ€™

World

North Korea on UN sanctions: â€˜Itâ€™s an act of warâ€™

Shopping mall fire leaves 37 dead in the Philippines

World

Shopping mall fire leaves 37 dead in the Philippines

MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nationalist leader faces widening trust gap

National

MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nati...

Home
News
National

[WATCH] President appeals for unity in Christmas Eve message

Marie Louise Coleiro Preca called on the Maltese to respect other each other’s views, and to communicate their own with respect

24 December 2017, 8:40pm
Print Version
Marie Louise Coleiro Preca
Marie Louise Coleiro Preca
President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca has appealed for national unity and respect for one another in her Christmas Eve message to the nation.

She said she wished that Christmas could be not only a time of celebration, but also one where people reflected on the values “that have guided us since our ancestors’ time”.

“I would like us to reflect on that which makes us Maltese. The language, the flag, the anthem, the traditions, the feasts, the traditional food – but I believe that what makes us Maltese the most is the fact that we still care about each other,” said Coleiro Preca.

She said that the values of respect and solidarity have always been fundamental for the Maltese people and were essential values upon which the nation built strong relationships which led to Malta being a friend to everyone.

“It is for the reason that I believe that we must continue to promote respectful dialogue,” she said, adding that this needed to include various and diverse communities of people living in Malta.

“Whatever the cultural differences, or differences in beliefs, ethnicity, origin, status, sexual or political orientation, we must continue to respect each other, always.”

Coleiro Preca said that Christmas should also be a time of reflection, on why the some were not able to express their opinion respectfully. She questioned why rather than use social media to communicate, educate and inform, some chose to use it for insults and threats. “Why do some among us prefer division to harmony?”

“I fear that if as a nation, we no longer care about each other, because we don’t respect each other, we end up like others. Where respect has been lost, because egoism has grown, entire nations have been disrupted and experienced suffering, from divisions to conflicts,” said the President.

Finally Coleiro Preca said she hoped that Christmas and the New Year would give people the opportunity to show more solidarity with those most in need, insisting that even the smallest gesture could make a world of difference.

“These holidays should not only be about celebration, but an invitation for us to change,” she said.

“Together we must continue working to make our Malta, a place where we, as Maltese are recognizable by our solidarity and respect towards each other.”

[WATCH] Jingle Shells Rock: AFM season's greetings on Facebook

National

[WATCH] Jingle Shells Rock: AFM season's greetings...

[WATCH] Christmas messages: what world leaders have said so far

Christmas

[WATCH] Christmas messages: what world leaders hav...

[WATCH] Story of Christmas still carries a relevant message today, Archbishop says

National

[WATCH] Story of Christmas still carries a relevan...

Msida man caught carrying 150kg of cannabis in car on Sicily catamaran

Court & Police

Msida man caught carrying 150kg of cannabis in car...

Guatemala to relocate embassy to Jerusalem

World

Guatemala to relocate embassy to Jerusalem

Why Christmas can be an opportunity for online scammers

Christmas

Why Christmas can be an opportunity for online sca...

Malta has an obesity problem, but healthy eating is not that hard

Health

Malta has an obesity problem, but healthy eating i...

[WATCH] MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nationalist leader faces widening trust gap

Data & Surveys

[WATCH] MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails t...

[WATCH] President appeals for unity in Christmas Eve message

National

[WATCH] President appeals for unity in Christmas E...

[WATCH] Spare a thought for the most vulnerable this Christmas â€“ Adrian Delia

National

[WATCH] Spare a thought for the most vulnerable th...

Father and son held on usury charges

Court & Police

Father and son held on usury charges

Minister denies government considering tax-free salaries for pilots

National

Minister denies government considering tax-free sa...

A most deadly year

Editorial

A most deadly year

North Korea on UN sanctions: â€˜Itâ€™s an act of warâ€™

World

North Korea on UN sanctions: â€˜Itâ€™s an act of w...

Shopping mall fire leaves 37 dead in the Philippines

World

Shopping mall fire leaves 37 dead in the Philippin...

Trending Articles
1

MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nationalist leader faces widening trust gap
2

[WATCH] MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nationalist leader faces widening trust gap
3

Msida man caught carrying 150kg of cannabis in car on Sicily catamaran
4

[WATCH] Spare a thought for the most vulnerable this Christmas â€“ Adrian Delia
5

Minister denies government considering tax-free salaries for pilots