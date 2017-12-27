€1.5 million road works project in Gozo unveiled

Over 12 roads, including residential areas, will be rebuilt as part of the €1.5 million road works project planned for Gozo in 2018

A €1.5 million road works project in Gozo was announced today by Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana.The roads which needed to be rebuilt were identified during meetings with all Gozitan councils and are mainly in residential areas.Speaking at the announcement, the minister said that this investment was not just a one time project, as €1.8 million had been allocated to Gozo’s roads in this year’s budget.Caruana assured that the ministry was going to insist on quality and would not accept any cosmetic work.“The ministry believes that Gozo’s infrastructure should be given the attention it deserves, ” Caruana said.The roads included in the initiative are:Għajnsielem - Triq iż-ŻewwieqaGħarb - Triq tal-Virtù u Triq Tumas CassarGħasri - Trejqet San Pupulju, Trejqet Dun Ġuzepp Cassar u Trejqet id-Dehra, Triq it-Tamar u parti minn Triq il-FanalKerċem - Triq Wied il-LunzjataNadur - Triq il-QortinQala - Triq ta’ Kassja u triq ġdida fi Triq il-MitħnaSan Lawrenz - Triq id-Duluri u Triq il-WileġSannat - Triq l-20 ta’ Lulju u parti minn Triq SegunaXagħra - Triq Għajn ĦożnaXewkija - Triq il-KnisjaŻebbuġ - Triq SagħtrijaThe ministry will be working on other roads, including works on Triq Għajn Qatet in Victoria, Triq Ġorf in Xagħra, Triq il-Ħamrija in Xewkija, the continuation of Triq Sannat and Triq Gerxija in Ta’ Sannat, the wearing course of Triq id-Dwejra in San Lawrenz as well as studies on the road that from Nadur leads to Triq Sant Antnin in Għajnsielem, the Victoria ringroad and an alternative road to Mġarr harbour.