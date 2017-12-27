We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
National

€1.5 million road works project in Gozo unveiled

Over 12 roads, including residential areas, will be rebuilt as part of the  €1.5 million road works project planned for Gozo in 2018

maria_pace
Maria Pace
26 December 2017, 3:30pm
A €1.5 million road works project in Gozo was announced today by Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana.

The roads which needed to be rebuilt  were identified during meetings with all Gozitan councils and are mainly in residential areas.

Speaking at the announcement, the minister said that this investment was not just a one time project, as €1.8 million had been allocated to Gozo’s roads in this year’s budget.

Caruana assured that the ministry  was going to insist on quality and would not accept any cosmetic work.

“The ministry believes that Gozo’s infrastructure should be given the attention it deserves, ” Caruana said.

The roads included in the initiative are:

Għajnsielem    -           Triq iż-Żewwieqa

Għarb              -           Triq tal-Virtù u Triq Tumas Cassar

Għasri              -           Trejqet San Pupulju, Trejqet Dun Ġuzepp Cassar u Trejqet id-

                                     Dehra, Triq it-Tamar u parti minn Triq il-Fanal

Kerċem           -           Triq Wied il-Lunzjata

Nadur              -           Triq il-Qortin

Qala                -           Triq ta’ Kassja u triq ġdida fi Triq il-Mitħna

San Lawrenz -            Triq id-Duluri u Triq il-Wileġ

Sannat             -           Triq l-20 ta’ Lulju u parti minn Triq Seguna

Xagħra            -           Triq Għajn Ħożna

Xewkija          -           Triq il-Knisja

Żebbuġ            -           Triq Sagħtrija

The ministry will be working on other roads, including works on Triq Għajn Qatet in Victoria, Triq Ġorf in Xagħra, Triq il-Ħamrija in Xewkija, the continuation of Triq Sannat and Triq Gerxija in Ta’ Sannat, the wearing course of Triq id-Dwejra in San Lawrenz as well as studies on the road that from Nadur leads to Triq Sant Antnin in Għajnsielem, the Victoria ringroad and an alternative road to Mġarr harbour.

maria_pace
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
