€1.5 million road works project in Gozo unveiled
Over 12 roads, including residential areas, will be rebuilt as part of the €1.5 million road works project planned for Gozo in 2018
Maria Pace
26 December 2017, 3:30pm
The roads which needed to be rebuilt were identified during meetings with all Gozitan councils and are mainly in residential areas.
Speaking at the announcement, the minister said that this investment was not just a one time project, as €1.8 million had been allocated to Gozo’s roads in this year’s budget.
Caruana assured that the ministry was going to insist on quality and would not accept any cosmetic work.
“The ministry believes that Gozo’s infrastructure should be given the attention it deserves, ” Caruana said.
The roads included in the initiative are:
Għajnsielem - Triq iż-Żewwieqa
Għarb - Triq tal-Virtù u Triq Tumas Cassar
Għasri - Trejqet San Pupulju, Trejqet Dun Ġuzepp Cassar u Trejqet id-
Dehra, Triq it-Tamar u parti minn Triq il-Fanal
Kerċem - Triq Wied il-Lunzjata
Nadur - Triq il-Qortin
Qala - Triq ta’ Kassja u triq ġdida fi Triq il-Mitħna
San Lawrenz - Triq id-Duluri u Triq il-Wileġ
Sannat - Triq l-20 ta’ Lulju u parti minn Triq Seguna
Xagħra - Triq Għajn Ħożna
Xewkija - Triq il-Knisja
Żebbuġ - Triq Sagħtrija
The ministry will be working on other roads, including works on Triq Għajn Qatet in Victoria, Triq Ġorf in Xagħra, Triq il-Ħamrija in Xewkija, the continuation of Triq Sannat and Triq Gerxija in Ta’ Sannat, the wearing course of Triq id-Dwejra in San Lawrenz as well as studies on the road that from Nadur leads to Triq Sant Antnin in Għajnsielem, the Victoria ringroad and an alternative road to Mġarr harbour.
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
