|
Court & Police
Man dies in four-storey fall from St Paul's Bay building
|
Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve
Malta Public Transport has reminded the public of the dire consequences of driving under the influence
Maria Pace
27 December 2017, 12:53pm
New Year’s eve is one of the most highly anticipated nights of the year, with many people choosing to celebrate the night out with family and friends and while most evenings end without incident, Malta has also had its fair share of road fatalities in recent years.
The bus service operators have appealed to the public to be mindful of the dire consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
For more information about the special services or New Year’s day reduced service, customers may visit publictransport.com.mt, or use the Tallinja App.
The following special routes shall be available on the night:
S10: departure from Valletta Bay A2 at 23:30, 00:30 and 01:30
S20: departure from Valletta Bay A3 at 23:30 and from 00:15 to 01:45 every 30 minutes
S30: departure from Valletta Bay A4 at 23:30 and every 20 minutes from 00:15 to 01:55
S40: departure from Valletta Bay A11 at 23:30, 00:30 and 01:30
S41: departure from Valletta Bay A5 at 23:30, 00:30, 01:00 and at 01:30
S50: departure from Valletta Bay A6 at 23:30 and every 30 minutes from 00:15 to 01:45
S60: departure from Valletta Bay A7 at 23:30, 00:30 and at 01:30
S70: departure from Valletta Bay A8 at 23:30 and every 30 minutes from 00:15 to 01:45
S80: departure from Valletta Bay A9 at 23:30, 00:30 and at 01:30
S90: departure from Valletta Bay A10 at 23:30 and every 30 minutes from 00:15 to 02:15
N13: buses will be operating according to the demand, plus the normal service scheduled, from Bays A12, A13
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
Court & Police
Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco
Court & Police
Man dies in four-storey fall from St Paul's Bay bu...
|
Trending Articles
1
Looking back at 2017 | Egrant: how Caruana Galizia pushed Muscat into an early election
2
Updated | L-Istrina raises more than €6 million and it's another record
3
Man dies in four-storey fall from St Paul's Bay building
4
Looking back at 2017 | Seesaws and baptisms, the year of Joseph Muscat and Adrian Delia
5
Number of overseas divorces registered in Malta on the rise
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons