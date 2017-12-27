Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

Malta Public Transport has reminded the public of the dire consequences of driving under the influence

Malta Public Transport will once again be operating a number of special night bus services on New Year’s eve, the company announced this afternoon.New Year’s eve is one of the most highly anticipated nights of the year, with many people choosing to celebrate the night out with family and friends and while most evenings end without incident, Malta has also had its fair share of road fatalities in recent years.The bus service operators have appealed to the public to be mindful of the dire consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.For more information about the special services or New Year’s day reduced service, customers may visit publictransport.com.mt, or use the Tallinja App.S10: departure from Valletta Bay A2 at 23:30, 00:30 and 01:30S20: departure from Valletta Bay A3 at 23:30 and from 00:15 to 01:45 every 30 minutesS30: departure from Valletta Bay A4 at 23:30 and every 20 minutes from 00:15 to 01:55S40: departure from Valletta Bay A11 at 23:30, 00:30 and 01:30S41: departure from Valletta Bay A5 at 23:30, 00:30, 01:00 and at 01:30S50: departure from Valletta Bay A6 at 23:30 and every 30 minutes from 00:15 to 01:45S60: departure from Valletta Bay A7 at 23:30, 00:30 and at 01:30S70: departure from Valletta Bay A8 at 23:30 and every 30 minutes from 00:15 to 01:45S80: departure from Valletta Bay A9 at 23:30, 00:30 and at 01:30S90: departure from Valletta Bay A10 at 23:30 and every 30 minutes from 00:15 to 02:15N13: buses will be operating according to the demand, plus the normal service scheduled, from Bays A12, A13