National

[WATCH] 2017: Malta's tumultuous year

As 2017 comes to a close we traverse the salient happenings of a year characterised by the demise of the Azure Window, an election, a change in the Nationalist Party leadership and the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia

30 December 2017, 5:27pm
Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder overshadowed a politically tumultuous year
Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder overshadowed a politically tumultuous year
A heavy political atmosphere dominated 2017 as the country went to the polls early amid allegations of corruption that hounded Joseph Muscat's first term in office.

From the election that delivered Muscat a second massive victory to the historic introduction of gay marriage and Adrian Delia becoming Nationalist Party leader, 2017 was also a year dominated by the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

MaltaToday traverses this tumultuous year that started with Malta's presidency of the EU and closed with a record sum collected during the l-Istrina charity telethon and an unfortunate private jet that crashed into a building as a result of strong wind.

