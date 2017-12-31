|
[WATCH] 2017: Malta's tumultuous year
As 2017 comes to a close we traverse the salient happenings of a year characterised by the demise of the Azure Window, an election, a change in the Nationalist Party leadership and the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia
30 December 2017, 5:27pm
From the election that delivered Muscat a second massive victory to the historic introduction of gay marriage and Adrian Delia becoming Nationalist Party leader, 2017 was also a year dominated by the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
MaltaToday traverses this tumultuous year that started with Malta's presidency of the EU and closed with a record sum collected during the l-Istrina charity telethon and an unfortunate private jet that crashed into a building as a result of strong wind.
|
