Updated | Women’s groups call for removal of Education Commissioner
The request was made following the publication of an opinion piece penned by the commissioner which was deemed to be sexist and misogynistic • Ombudsman says it is up to government and opposition to remove Caruana Carabez if they see fit
Yannick Pace
8 January 2018, 2:47pm
In comments to MaltaToday, Ombudsman Anthony Mifsud said however that it was not up to him to remove Caruana Carabez but rather the government and Opposition must agree to remove the Education Commissioner within the office of the Ombudsman.
Mifsud added that Caruana Carabez had not discussed his opinion piece with him. The Ombudsman said that Caruana Carabez had not written the piece in his capacity as Education Commissioner. Moreover, he said that while he did not agree with what was written, Caruana Carabez had a right to his opinion.
Carabez's pearls of dubious wisdom
The Malta Confederation of Women's Organisations is an umbrella organisation that represents 12 local member organisations collectively representing some 24,000 female members. It is also a full member of the Brussels-based European Women’s Lobby
In a statement this afternoon, the confederation said Carabez’s piece, ‘The Foibles of Women’, clearly revealed he was strongly prejudiced against women, and that he did not consider “women to be at par with men as human beings, but as flawed creatures”.
It added that the role of Commissioner of Education within the office of the Ombudsman should instil the utmost confidence and trust to citizens, and should foster values of respect, while giving support to both men and women with impartiality and integrity.
“Mr Cauana Carabez cannot perform such a duty,” it said, adding that his position was no longer tenable.
