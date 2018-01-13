|
PL employees to get extra leave for public holidays falling on weekend
The party's CEO Randolph Debattista said it wanted to lead by example
13 January 2018, 1:26pm
The party said the decision had been taken because the PL wanted to send a clear message in favour of the measures the government would gradually be introducing over the course of the year.
In the budget for 2018, the government had announced that it would be giving workers an extra day of leave to get the ball rolling for all public holidays falling on the weekend to eventually be returned to workers.
In a statement on Saturday, PL CEO Randolph De Battista said the party wanted to lead by example.
“The message is that if a party like ours, that depends on donations and the work of volunteers, can do it, it is surely possible for companies benefitting from a strong economy,” said Debattista.
The measure was one of the Labour Party’s main electoral pledges and was objected to by the Chamber of Commerce and employers organisations.
