National

Manuel Mallia is a minister in il-mument's blunder

Newspaper claims ex-tourism minister Edward Zammit Lewis is trying to become part of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's Cabinet by taking ‘minister’ Manuel Mallia’s place

14 January 2018, 2:24pm
Print Version
In il-mument's world, Labour MP Manuel Mallia is a government minister whose place might be taken by fellow Labour MP Edward Zammit Lewis
In il-mument's world, Labour MP Manuel Mallia is a government minister whose place might be taken by fellow Labour MP Edward Zammit Lewis
Nationalist Party newspaper il-mument seems to have forgotten that Manuel Mallia, Labour MP, hasn’t been a minister since the June 2017 election.

In an article which was featured on its front page today, the newspaper claims that Labour MP and former tourism minister Edward Zammit Lewis is piling pressure on Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to be reinstated in the Cabinet, and replace Mallia as minister.

Both Mallia, who had been sacked as justice minister during the last administration, but later appointed competitiveness minister, and Zammit Lewis, made it to parliament in June through casual elections.

Il-mument, in its gaffe, did not specify which portoflio ‘minister’ Mallia currently has.

