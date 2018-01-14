|
Manuel Mallia is a minister in il-mument's blunder
Newspaper claims ex-tourism minister Edward Zammit Lewis is trying to become part of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's Cabinet by taking ‘minister’ Manuel Mallia’s place
14 January 2018, 2:24pm
In an article which was featured on its front page today, the newspaper claims that Labour MP and former tourism minister Edward Zammit Lewis is piling pressure on Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to be reinstated in the Cabinet, and replace Mallia as minister.
Both Mallia, who had been sacked as justice minister during the last administration, but later appointed competitiveness minister, and Zammit Lewis, made it to parliament in June through casual elections.
Il-mument, in its gaffe, did not specify which portoflio ‘minister’ Mallia currently has.
|
Trending Articles
1
New airline, if pilot talks fail
2
Teachers deceived over promised pay rise
3
This is how the new teachers' agreement will change allowances
4
A Christmas SuperEnalotto jackpot shook Malta with a big win – Could you be next?
5
[WATCH] Prime Minister: Back-up plan exists if pilot agreement not reached - the people's interest comes first
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons