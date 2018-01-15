Updated | PN nominates former police commissioner John Rizzo to anti-corruption commission

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has nominated John Rizzo to the anti-corruption commission and former PN candidate Janice Chetcuti to the Environment and Resources Authority

Kurt Sansone





The 61-year-old Rizzo was a police officer for 39 years. He occupied the post of police commissioner for 12 years until 2013 when he was replaced by the incoming Labour government. He then served as head of the Civil Protection Department for three years.



The decision comes after the other party in Opposition, the Democratic Party, nominated Philip Micallef to the vacant post, a move that had no basis at law.







PD welcomes nominations



The Democratic Party welcomed Rizzo's nomination to the anti-corruption commission, describing it "an excellent choice".



"The important thing is that the seat is filled with a competent reputable person; who nominated that person is of no relevance," the PD said, adding it was happy the to see the PN nominate someone to fill the Opposition seat on the ERA board after the vacancies lasted several months.



"It seems our decision to move on nominating candidates has woken PN from its slumber. PD will continue to offer names of individuals we feel possess the necessary ability and sense of service to fill positions, as the need arises, no matter their political background," the PD concluded.







After weeks of procrastination, Opposition leader Adrian Delia has nominated former police commissioner John Rizzo to the Permanant Commission Against Corruption.The 61-year-old Rizzo was a police officer for 39 years. He occupied the post of police commissioner for 12 years until 2013 when he was replaced by the incoming Labour government. He then served as head of the Civil Protection Department for three years.The decision comes after the other party in Opposition, the Democratic Party, nominated Philip Micallef to the vacant post, a move that had no basis at law. The Prime Minister had informed the PD he could not entertain their nomination because constitutionally it had to come from Delia.On the other hand, Chetcuti will be the Opposition's nominee on the board of the Environment and Resources Authority. The 40-year-old Chetcuti is a lawyer and works in the animal rights directorate. She is a former PN candidate.The Democratic Party welcomed Rizzo's nomination to the anti-corruption commission, describing it "an excellent choice"."The important thing is that the seat is filled with a competent reputable person; who nominated that person is of no relevance," the PD said, adding it was happy the to see the PN nominate someone to fill the Opposition seat on the ERA board after the vacancies lasted several months."It seems our decision to move on nominating candidates has woken PN from its slumber. PD will continue to offer names of individuals we feel possess the necessary ability and sense of service to fill positions, as the need arises, no matter their political background," the PD concluded.