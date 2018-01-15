We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Updated | PN nominates former police commissioner John Rizzo to anti-corruption commission

National

Updated | PN nominates former police commissioner John Rizzo to a...

BOV Premier League | Floriana 0 – Hibernians 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Floriana 0 – Hibernians 1

Court orders extradition of Czech man, dismisses Gozo kidnap claims

Court & Police

Court orders extradition of Czech man, dismisses Gozo kidnap clai...

Updated | Pilots vote in favour of industrial action

National

Updated | Pilots vote in favour of industrial action

Man seriously injured in fall off horse

National

Man seriously injured in fall off horse

BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 3 – Mosta 0

Football

BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 3 – Mosta 0

Hawaii’s residents receive false missile alert, triggering hysteria, evacuations

World

Hawaii’s residents receive false missile alert, triggering hyst...

Manuel Mallia is a minister in il-mument's blunder

National

Manuel Mallia is a minister in il-mument's blunder

Tunisian government announces social reforms amid days of protests

World

Tunisian government announces social reforms amid days of protest...

Man seriously injured in motorcycle accident

Court & Police

Man seriously injured in motorcycle accident

Government allowing thieving Vitals to sell hospitals to other thieves, Delia says

National

Government allowing thieving Vitals to sell hospitals to other th...

[WATCH] Prime Minister: Back-up plan exists if pilot agreement not reached - the people's interest comes first

National

[WATCH] Prime Minister: Back-up plan exists if pilot agreement no...

Teachers deceived over promised pay rise

National

Teachers deceived over promised pay rise

New airline, if pilot talks fail

National

New airline, if pilot talks fail

A trapping season too far?

Interview

A trapping season too far?

Malta must mend the fences

Editorial

Malta must mend the fences

Home
News
National

Updated | PN nominates former police commissioner John Rizzo to anti-corruption commission

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has nominated John Rizzo to the anti-corruption commission and former PN candidate Janice Chetcuti to the Environment and Resources Authority

kurt_sansone
Kurt Sansone
14 January 2018, 9:00pm
Print Version
Former police commissioner John Rizzo is PN's nominee on anti-corruption commission
Former police commissioner John Rizzo is PN's nominee on anti-corruption commission
After weeks of procrastination, Opposition leader Adrian Delia has nominated former police commissioner John Rizzo to the Permanant Commission Against Corruption.

The 61-year-old Rizzo was a police officer for 39 years. He occupied the post of police commissioner for 12 years until 2013 when he was replaced by the incoming Labour government. He then served as head of the Civil Protection Department for three years.

The decision comes after the other party in Opposition, the Democratic Party, nominated Philip Micallef to the vacant post, a move that had no basis at law. The Prime Minister had informed the PD he could not entertain their nomination because constitutionally it had to come from Delia.

Janice Chetcuti is the PN's nominee on the Environment and Resources Authority
Janice Chetcuti is the PN's nominee on the Environment and Resources Authority
On the other hand, Chetcuti will be the Opposition's nominee on the board of the Environment and Resources Authority. The 40-year-old Chetcuti is a lawyer and works in the animal rights directorate. She is a former PN candidate.

PD welcomes nominations

The Democratic Party welcomed Rizzo's nomination to the anti-corruption commission, describing it "an excellent choice".

"The important thing is that the seat is filled with a competent reputable person; who nominated that person is of no relevance," the PD said, adding it was happy the to see the PN nominate someone to fill the Opposition seat on the ERA board after the vacancies lasted several months.

"It seems our decision to move on nominating candidates has woken PN from its slumber. PD will continue to offer names of individuals we feel  possess the necessary ability and  sense of service to fill positions, as the need arises, no matter their political background," the PD concluded.

 

kurt_sansone
Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
Updated | PN nominates former police commissioner John Rizzo to anti-corruption commission

National

Updated | PN nominates former police commissioner ...

BOV Premier League | Floriana 0 – Hibernians 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Floriana 0 – Hibernians 1

Court orders extradition of Czech man, dismisses Gozo kidnap claims

Court & Police

Court orders extradition of Czech man, dismisses G...

Updated | Pilots vote in favour of industrial action

National

Updated | Pilots vote in favour of industrial acti...

Man seriously injured in fall off horse

National

Man seriously injured in fall off horse

BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 3 – Mosta 0

Football

BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 3 – Mosta 0

Hawaii’s residents receive false missile alert, triggering hysteria, evacuations

World

Hawaii’s residents receive false missile alert, ...

Manuel Mallia is a minister in il-mument's blunder

National

Manuel Mallia is a minister in il-mument's blunder

Tunisian government announces social reforms amid days of protests

World

Tunisian government announces social reforms amid ...

Man seriously injured in motorcycle accident

Court & Police

Man seriously injured in motorcycle accident

Government allowing thieving Vitals to sell hospitals to other thieves, Delia says

National

Government allowing thieving Vitals to sell hospit...

[WATCH] Prime Minister: Back-up plan exists if pilot agreement not reached - the people's interest comes first

National

[WATCH] Prime Minister: Back-up plan exists if pil...

Teachers deceived over promised pay rise

National

Teachers deceived over promised pay rise

New airline, if pilot talks fail

National

New airline, if pilot talks fail

A trapping season too far?

Interview

A trapping season too far?

Trending Articles
1

Teachers deceived over promised pay rise
2

Updated | Pilots vote in favour of industrial action
3

Manuel Mallia is a minister in il-mument's blunder
4

New airline, if pilot talks fail
5

A Christmas SuperEnalotto jackpot shook Malta with a big win – Could you be next?