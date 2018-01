All Air Malta flights and services operating normally

No direct disruptions expected in next two days in spite of pilots’ industrial action threat

Air Malta’s flights and services are all operating normally, the airline said in a press statement this morning, in response to a threat of industrial action issued yesterday by the Airline Pilots Association.The airline told its guests that no direct disruptions are expected in the next two days, however, if the industrial action goes forward, arrangements are in place to minimise the impact this could have on passengers, and to safeguard Air Malta’s flight schedule.“Air Malta will continue to maintain its commitment to its guests and will do its utmost to guarantee the best possible service and least possible inconvenience to its clients in case any strike action materialises,” the national carrier said.Any latest developments or changes will be announced on Air Malta’s website, www.airmalta.com , and on its social media pages, including www.facebook.com/AirMalta