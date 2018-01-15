|
Dangerous truck driver on insurance blacklist, court told
Irregularly-stamped passport lands man two month stretch
All Air Malta flights and services operating normally
No direct disruptions expected in next two days in spite of pilots’ industrial action threat
15 January 2018, 12:04pm
The airline told its guests that no direct disruptions are expected in the next two days, however, if the industrial action goes forward, arrangements are in place to minimise the impact this could have on passengers, and to safeguard Air Malta’s flight schedule.
Read more:
Judge upholds Air Malta injunction
Updated | Pilots vote in favour of industrial action
“Air Malta will continue to maintain its commitment to its guests and will do its utmost to guarantee the best possible service and least possible inconvenience to its clients in case any strike action materialises,” the national carrier said.
Any latest developments or changes will be announced on Air Malta’s website, www.airmalta.com, and on its social media pages, including www.facebook.com/AirMalta.
