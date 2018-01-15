[WATCH] Educators confused by two newspaper reports: here is an explainer

Educators woke up on Sunday to read conflicting stories on how the new agreement with government will impact their pay packet • MaltaToday explains why it reached the conclusion that educators were deceived

Explainer: why did MaltaToday say educators were deceived

When the Malta Union of Teachers asked all educators to go on strike last November, it cited government's intransigence to meet its demand for a 20% increase in income for all teaching grades.The strike was eventually called off after the government accepted the union's demands and when the agreement was signed on 21 December, educators were told the increase was even higher than 20%.But now, it transpires that educators, apart from some in the higher grades, would not be getting a 28% increase over the five-year period as had been promised but less than half.Watch this explainer to understand why MaltaToday concluded educators were deceived.