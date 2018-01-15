We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
[WATCH] Educators confused by two newspaper reports: here is an explainer

Educators woke up on Sunday to read conflicting stories on how the new agreement with government will impact their pay packet • MaltaToday explains why it reached the conclusion that educators were deceived

kurt_sansone
Kurt Sansone
15 January 2018, 3:25pm
Different newspapers; different stories
Explainer: why did MaltaToday say educators were deceived
When the Malta Union of Teachers asked all educators to go on strike last November, it cited government's intransigence to meet its demand for a 20% increase in income for all teaching grades.

The strike was eventually called off after the government accepted the union's demands and when the agreement was signed on 21 December, educators were told the increase was even higher than 20%.

But now, it transpires that educators, apart from some in the higher grades, would not be getting a 28% increase over the five-year period as had been promised but less than half.

Watch this explainer to understand why MaltaToday concluded educators were deceived.

Read also:

Teachers' union in turmoil as three council members resign

Teachers deceived over promised pay rise

This is how the new teachers' agreement will change allowances

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
