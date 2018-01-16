|
Court & Police
Dangerous truck driver on insurance blacklist, court told
|
Air Malta reaches agreement with ALPA over collective agreement
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat made the announcement this evening after late-night negotiations between the airline, the union and the government • The agreement must now be endorsed by the union's members
Yannick Pace
15 January 2018, 8:15pm
Last updated on 15 January 2018, 10:06pm
The announcement was made following last-ditch talks between the government, Air Malta and ALPA – the pilots union.
The union had been locked in talks with the airline over a new collective agreement for months.
Earlier this evening
Two aircraft with accompanying flight crew arrived in Malta on Monday evening as tensions between Air Malta and its pilots reached a climax, after the union requested its members' authorisation to start industrial action over what it described as serious threats and intimidation against a first officer by a senior manager at the company.
A total of six aircraft were leased by the airline as part of a contingency plan to ensure continuity of its operations in the eventuality that pilots decide to strike.
Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
Court & Police
Psychiatrist to tell court why woman rescued from ...
Court & Police
Axed FIAU investigator Jonathan Ferris calls on At...
Court & Police
Updated| Dead man's body found in Gharb, Gozo, pol...
Court & Police
Dangerous truck driver on insurance blacklist, cou...
|
Trending Articles
1
Air Malta reaches agreement with ALPA over collective agreement
2
‘Prime Minister’s defence of Mizzi and Schembri leads to suspicion he is an accomplice’ - Busuttil
3
Updated| Dead man's body found in Gharb, Gozo, police treating as homicide
4
Il-Pinzell's victim's widow asks to join alleged murderer's Constitutional case
5
Updated | Teachers’ union in turmoil as three council members resign
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons