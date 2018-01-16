We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
National

Air Malta reaches agreement with ALPA over collective agreement

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat made the announcement this evening after late-night negotiations between the airline, the union and the government • The agreement must now be endorsed by the union's members

yannick_pace
Yannick Pace
15 January 2018, 8:15pm
Last updated on 15 January 2018, 10:06pm
An agreement has been reached between Air Malta and its union over a new collective agreement
An agreement has been reached between Air Malta and its union over a new collective agreement
An agreement has been reached between the Air Malta and its pilots over a new collective agreement, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced this evening. The new conditions will now have to be endorsed by the union's members in a vote, before it can be signed.

The announcement was made following last-ditch talks between the government, Air Malta and ALPA – the pilots union.

The union had been locked in talks with the airline over a new collective agreement for months.

On Sunday Prime Minsiter Joseph Muscat said the government would not be blackmailed by the airline's pilots and that it was considering fall-back options in the eventuality an agreement could not be reached.

Earlier this evening

Two aircraft with accompanying flight crew arrived in Malta on Monday evening as tensions between Air Malta and its pilots reached a climax, after the union requested its members' authorisation to start industrial action over what it described as serious threats and intimidation against a first officer by a senior manager at the company.

A total of six aircraft were leased by the airline as part of a contingency plan to ensure continuity of its operations in the eventuality that pilots decide to strike.

yannick_pace
Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
