We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Nationalist MPs table anti-SLAPP law to stop bullying of Maltese press

National

Nationalist MPs table anti-SLAPP law to stop bullying of Maltese ...

Hair-splitting continues as Panama appeals drag on

Court & Police

Hair-splitting continues as Panama appeals drag on

Phone recording insufficient to convict woman of perjury

Court & Police

Phone recording insufficient to convict woman of perjury

Attempts to reintroduce the Barn Owl into the wild

Nature

Attempts to reintroduce the Barn Owl into the wild

Accused walks free after rape, domestic violence victim 'forgets' incident

Court & Police

Accused walks free after rape, domestic violence victim 'forgets'...

Maltese charged in Sicily over illegal hunting

National

Maltese charged in Sicily over illegal hunting

Italian claims he was paid €1,000 to transport cannabis, offered cash from Sicily

Court & Police

Italian claims he was paid €1,000 to transport cannabis, offere...

Homeless man admits violent indecent assault

Court & Police

Homeless man admits violent indecent assault

Did Vitals get three State hospitals for 99 years instead of 30 years?

National

Did Vitals get three State hospitals for 99 years instead of 30 y...

Bishop calls for amicable settlement to Guatemala slander case

Court & Police

Bishop calls for amicable settlement to Guatemala slander case

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s last words adorn main monuments three months after murder

National

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s last words adorn main monuments three ...

No mandate to open debate on abortion, Joseph Muscat tells human rights commissioner

National

No mandate to open debate on abortion, Joseph Muscat tells human ...

Convicted Auschwitz guard pleads for mercy

World

Convicted Auschwitz guard pleads for mercy

[WATCH] 14 injured in pizzeria explosion in Belgium

World

[WATCH] 14 injured in pizzeria explosion in Belgium

California police discover 13 'emaciated' siblings imprisoned in family home

World

California police discover 13 'emaciated' siblings imprisoned in ...

Film Review | Molly's Game

Film

Film Review | Molly's Game

Home
News
National

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s last words adorn main monuments three months after murder

#OccupyJustice tell the Prime Minister journalist’s murder investigation cannot be considered over • Group calls for immediate removal of Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri

kurt_sansone
Kurt Sansone
16 January 2018, 10:10am
Print Version
The Freedom Day monument in Birgu with shirts depicting Daphne Caruana Galizia's last words
The Freedom Day monument in Birgu with shirts depicting Daphne Caruana Galizia's last words
Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder investigation cannot be considered over, #OccupyJustice have told the Prime Minister as the group marked three months since the journalist’s assassination.

Overnight, Malta’s main monuments commemorating public figures were adorned with white t-shirts with the journalist’s last words: “Crooks everywhere. The situation is desperate”.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb three months ago to the day. Three men have been charged with her murder but it is widely believed that they had been commissioned to do the crime.

The George Borg Olivier monument in Valletta
The George Borg Olivier monument in Valletta
#OccupyJustice, an activist group led by women, said Malta was still in limbo as to who commissioned the assassination.

“Prime Minister even the dead are watching you; history will judge you,” the group said, adding that they will not rest until justice is served.

The action, the group insisted, was a timely reminder for the Prime Minister that the investigation cannot be considered over and that his legacy will be viewed as one of the most corrupt in Malta’s history.

The La Valette monument in Valletta
The La Valette monument in Valletta
#OccupyJustice called on Joseph Muscat to immediately remove his chief of staff Keith Schembri and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi, reiterating a recommendation made by the European Parliament report on the rule of law in Malta.

“Prime Minister – what are you waiting for to fire them? When will you be done with damaging the reputation of Malta? What is your vested interest in keeping these two people, implicated in serious acts of corruption, by your side and protecting them at all costs?” asked #OccupyJustice.

The group reiterated its plea for good governance from both sides of Parliament and in all spheres of public life. “We want an end once and for all to this culture of impunity.”

#OccupyJustice are also insisting that Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar and the Attorney General Peter Grech resign.

Nationalist Party MEPs laid flowers at the press room in Strasbourg dedicated to Daphne Caruana Galizia
Nationalist Party MEPs laid flowers at the press room in Strasbourg dedicated to Daphne Caruana Galizia
Caruana Galizia will be commemorated this evening at 6pm in an event that will be held near the Great Siege monument in front of the Valletta law courts.

kurt_sansone
Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
Nationalist MPs table anti-SLAPP law to stop bullying of Maltese press

National

Nationalist MPs table anti-SLAPP law to stop bully...

Hair-splitting continues as Panama appeals drag on

Court & Police

Hair-splitting continues as Panama appeals drag on

Phone recording insufficient to convict woman of perjury

Court & Police

Phone recording insufficient to convict woman of p...

Attempts to reintroduce the Barn Owl into the wild

Nature

Attempts to reintroduce the Barn Owl into the wild

Accused walks free after rape, domestic violence victim 'forgets' incident

Court & Police

Accused walks free after rape, domestic violence v...

Maltese charged in Sicily over illegal hunting

National

Maltese charged in Sicily over illegal hunting

Italian claims he was paid €1,000 to transport cannabis, offered cash from Sicily

Court & Police

Italian claims he was paid €1,000 to transport c...

Homeless man admits violent indecent assault

Court & Police

Homeless man admits violent indecent assault

Did Vitals get three State hospitals for 99 years instead of 30 years?

National

Did Vitals get three State hospitals for 99 years ...

Bishop calls for amicable settlement to Guatemala slander case

Court & Police

Bishop calls for amicable settlement to Guatemala ...

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s last words adorn main monuments three months after murder

National

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s last words adorn main m...

No mandate to open debate on abortion, Joseph Muscat tells human rights commissioner

National

No mandate to open debate on abortion, Joseph Musc...

Convicted Auschwitz guard pleads for mercy

World

Convicted Auschwitz guard pleads for mercy

[WATCH] 14 injured in pizzeria explosion in Belgium

World

[WATCH] 14 injured in pizzeria explosion in Belgiu...

California police discover 13 'emaciated' siblings imprisoned in family home

World

California police discover 13 'emaciated' siblings...

Trending Articles
1

Air Malta reaches agreement with ALPA over collective agreement
2

‘Prime Minister’s defence of Mizzi and Schembri leads to suspicion he is an accomplice’ - Busuttil
3

The artful dodger
4

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s last words adorn main monuments three months after murder
5

Updated | Teachers’ union in turmoil as three council members resign