Daphne Caruana Galizia’s last words adorn main monuments three months after murder

#OccupyJustice tell the Prime Minister journalist’s murder investigation cannot be considered over • Group calls for immediate removal of Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder investigation cannot be considered over, #OccupyJustice have told the Prime Minister as the group marked three months since the journalist’s assassination.Overnight, Malta’s main monuments commemorating public figures were adorned with white t-shirts with the journalist’s last words: “Crooks everywhere. The situation is desperate”.Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb three months ago to the day. Three men have been charged with her murder but it is widely believed that they had been commissioned to do the crime.#OccupyJustice, an activist group led by women, said Malta was still in limbo as to who commissioned the assassination.“Prime Minister even the dead are watching you; history will judge you,” the group said, adding that they will not rest until justice is served.The action, the group insisted, was a timely reminder for the Prime Minister that the investigation cannot be considered over and that his legacy will be viewed as one of the most corrupt in Malta’s history.#OccupyJustice called on Joseph Muscat to immediately remove his chief of staff Keith Schembri and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi, reiterating a recommendation made by the European Parliament report on the rule of law in Malta.“Prime Minister – what are you waiting for to fire them? When will you be done with damaging the reputation of Malta? What is your vested interest in keeping these two people, implicated in serious acts of corruption, by your side and protecting them at all costs?” asked #OccupyJustice.The group reiterated its plea for good governance from both sides of Parliament and in all spheres of public life. “We want an end once and for all to this culture of impunity.”#OccupyJustice are also insisting that Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar and the Attorney General Peter Grech resign.Caruana Galizia will be commemorated this evening at 6pm in an event that will be held near the Great Siege monument in front of the Valletta law courts.