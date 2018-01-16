|
Phone recording insufficient to convict woman of perjury
Daphne Caruana Galizia’s last words adorn main monuments three months after murder
#OccupyJustice tell the Prime Minister journalist’s murder investigation cannot be considered over • Group calls for immediate removal of Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri
Kurt Sansone
16 January 2018, 10:10am
Overnight, Malta’s main monuments commemorating public figures were adorned with white t-shirts with the journalist’s last words: “Crooks everywhere. The situation is desperate”.
Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb three months ago to the day. Three men have been charged with her murder but it is widely believed that they had been commissioned to do the crime.
“Prime Minister even the dead are watching you; history will judge you,” the group said, adding that they will not rest until justice is served.
The action, the group insisted, was a timely reminder for the Prime Minister that the investigation cannot be considered over and that his legacy will be viewed as one of the most corrupt in Malta’s history.
“Prime Minister – what are you waiting for to fire them? When will you be done with damaging the reputation of Malta? What is your vested interest in keeping these two people, implicated in serious acts of corruption, by your side and protecting them at all costs?” asked #OccupyJustice.
The group reiterated its plea for good governance from both sides of Parliament and in all spheres of public life. “We want an end once and for all to this culture of impunity.”
#OccupyJustice are also insisting that Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar and the Attorney General Peter Grech resign.
