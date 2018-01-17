Malta press freedom suffers in 2017

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Activists want Chris Fearne to initiate inquiry into hospitals deal

National

Activists want Chris Fearne to initiate inquiry into hospitals de...

Schultheis clinches his Second EuroMed

Other Sports

Schultheis clinches his Second EuroMed

BOV Female Player of the Month: Mosta Goalkeeper Maria Xuereb wins award for November/December 2017

Football

BOV Female Player of the Month: Mosta Goalkeeper Maria Xuereb win...

E-bike sales dropped by 90% after new registration rules

National

E-bike sales dropped by 90% after new registration rules

Continuous updates | Prime Minister confirms €80 million buy-back clause in VGH deal

National

Continuous updates | Prime Minister confirms €80 million buy-ba...

Zammit wins the Autocross Modified and Vella wins the Standard Class

Motorsports

Zammit wins the Autocross Modified and Vella wins the Standard Cl...

History made as Parliament adopts 'family-friendly hours'

National

History made as Parliament adopts ‘family-friendly hours’

Man detained over passport, stolen motorbike

Court & Police

Man detained over passport, stolen motorbike

[WATCH] 'Union will never use percentages again,' says Malta Union of Teachers president

National

[WATCH] ‘Union will never use percentages again,’ says Malta ...

Germany: Growing far-right group forming their own army

World

Germany: Growing far-right group forming their own army

Man accused of threatening woman with knife in domestic dispute

Court & Police

Man accused of threatening woman with knife in domestic dispute

Hundreds of animals rescued during enforcement action on old factory

National

Hundreds of animals rescued during enforcement action on old fact...

Bag snatcher who targeted elderly women jailed for 30 months

Court & Police

Bag snatcher who targeted elderly women jailed for 30 months

Not all discussions need a mandate

Editorial

Not all discussions need a mandate

MSPCA survey claims less people are taking in cats and dogs as pets

Nature

MSPCA survey claims less people are taking in cats and dogs as pe...

Magistrate in Egrant inquiry travels to Ireland for forensic IT assistance

Court & Police

Magistrate in Egrant inquiry travels to Ireland for forensic IT a...

National

Malta press freedom suffers in 2017

Malta dropped 16 places to rank 33 in the world last year, the annual 2018 ranking compiled by the American-based Freedom House shows

Staff Reporter
17 January 2018, 10:57am
Journalists from all local media houses gathered in Valletta after Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder
Journalists from all local media houses gathered in Valletta after Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder
Still considered among the ‘Most Free’ in political rights, civil liberties and the overall Freedom Rating, Malta’s press freedom slipped drastically last year.

Scoring 92 out of 100, Malta lost four points over the previous year. The 2018 index, released by Freedom House, covers events in 2017 and places Malta 33 in a ranking of 195 countries.

Although the country-specific report for Malta is not available, a spokesperson for Freedom House is reported to have said that Malta’s score was conditioned by the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia last October and an accumulation of things, including the sale of passports.

Top of the table with the maximum 100 points came the Scandinavian countries Finland, Norway and Sweden.

Freedom in the world (Source: Freedom House)
Freedom in the world (Source: Freedom House)
Freedom House said democracy faced its most serious crisis in decades in 2017 as its basic tenets—including guarantees of free and fair elections, the rights of minorities, freedom of the press, and the rule of law—came under attack around the world.

The organisation said 71 countries suffered net declines in political rights and civil liberties, with only 35 registering gains. “This marked the 12th consecutive year of decline in global freedom,” Freedom House said.

