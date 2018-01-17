|
Court & Police
Bag snatcher who targeted elderly women jailed for 30 months
|
Malta press freedom suffers in 2017
Malta dropped 16 places to rank 33 in the world last year, the annual 2018 ranking compiled by the American-based Freedom House shows
Staff Reporter
17 January 2018, 10:57am
Scoring 92 out of 100, Malta lost four points over the previous year. The 2018 index, released by Freedom House, covers events in 2017 and places Malta 33 in a ranking of 195 countries.
Although the country-specific report for Malta is not available, a spokesperson for Freedom House is reported to have said that Malta’s score was conditioned by the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia last October and an accumulation of things, including the sale of passports.
Top of the table with the maximum 100 points came the Scandinavian countries Finland, Norway and Sweden.
The organisation said 71 countries suffered net declines in political rights and civil liberties, with only 35 registering gains. “This marked the 12th consecutive year of decline in global freedom,” Freedom House said.
Court & Police
Man accused of threatening woman with knife in dom...
Court & Police
Bag snatcher who targeted elderly women jailed for...
|
Trending Articles
1
Magistrate in Egrant inquiry travels to Ireland for forensic IT assistance
2
Russian whistleblower faces Cypriot arrest warrant after complaint from former employer
3
Hair-splitting continues as Panama appeals drag on
4
When the ship takes in water: how Labour's flagship projects are struggling
5
Malta Union of Teachers faces split: New union for educators being set up
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons