Regulator mum on troubles facing American University of Malta

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Malicious Facebook private messages about ex-girlfriend end up costing man €3,000

Court & Police

Malicious Facebook private messages about ex-girlfriend end up co...

No bail for man accused of stealing from churches

Court & Police

No bail for man accused of stealing from churches

[WATCH] Small business owners express concern over labour shortages

Business News

[WATCH] Small business owners express concern over labour shortag...

Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Get a job

Court & Police

Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Get a job

'No physical symptoms of distress' in Kalkara cave abductee, lawyer argues

Court & Police

'No physical symptoms of distress' in Kalkara cave abductee, lawy...

David Bonello resigns as PN director of information

National

David Bonello resigns as PN director of information

Caruana Galizia heirs assume responsibility for libel cases against slain journalist

Court & Police

Caruana Galizia heirs assume responsibility for libel cases again...

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in Hamrun car rampage

Court & Police

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in ...

[WATCH] Another fuel station? Something has got to give

Blogs

[WATCH] Another fuel station? Something has got to give

[WATCH] Education minister: teachers’ pay shortcomings have been addressed

National

[WATCH] Education minister: teachers’ pay shortcomings have bee...

Casa hands new evidence to ECB on 'money laundering organisation' Pilatus Bank

National

Casa hands new evidence to ECB on 'money laundering organisation'...

Markets roundup | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Markets roundup | Calamatta Cuschieri

Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic accident

Court & Police

Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic accident

Stop Soros: Hungarian lawmakers present new legislation to curb immigration

World

Stop Soros: Hungarian lawmakers present new legislation to curb i...

Let the real truth come out

Blogs

Let the real truth come out

MEP Alfred Sant admits Malta facing governance and corruption problems

Europe

MEP Alfred Sant admits Malta facing governance and corruption pro...

Home
News
National

Regulator mum on troubles facing American University of Malta

The National Commission for Further and Higher Education has not replied to questions on whether it is probing AUM in light of the troubles that have dogged the institution

kurt_sansone
Kurt Sansone
18 January 2018, 7:29am
Print Version
The university licencing body is silent on the troubles facing the American University of Malta despite the onerous conditions it had imposed on the institution.

Dogged by a low student intake that forced it to axe all full-time academic staff at the turn of the year, the AUM has had to lower its own expectations by half. The university only attracted 23 students last September, despite having projected an initial intake of 300.

It is now targeting a student intake of 150 for the next academic year. AUM hired fewer academics most of whom were on a part-time basis for the spring semester that started in the second week of January.

Questions sent to the National Commission for Further and Higher Education last week have remained unanswered.

The NCFHE is the regulatory body that issued AUM with a university licence in September 2016 after the company behind the project, Sadeen Educational Services, accepted a list of strict conditions. These included yearly financial and educational audits.

However, this newspaper only received an acknowledgement that its questions had been forwarded to NCFHE chairperson Godfrey Vella.

MaltaToday asked whether the NCFHE had queried AUM’s decision to axe all its faculty earlier this month. According to the licence conditions, all academic staff have to be approved by the regulator.

This newspaper also asked whether the commission was concerned with the developments at AUM, including the institution’s inability to attract enough students.

Another question asked whether the commission was performing an audit of AUM’s operations to ensure the university was adhering to its licence conditions.

It remains unclear whether the AUM’s troublesome start has caused it to breach any of the conditions imposed on it by the regulator.

Sadeen was granted a 99-year concession to run two university campuses in Bormla’s Dock 1 and Zonqor Point, Marsaskala. The university had to cater for 4,000 students over the long term.

However, the Opposition has filed a parliamentary motion asking for the land in Marsaskala to be returned to the people, given the project’s failure to attract enough students.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Education Minister Evarist Bartolo have both said the development of land in Marsaskala should not start until the Bormla campus is working at full capacity

kurt_sansone
Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
Malicious Facebook private messages about ex-girlfriend end up costing man €3,000

Court & Police

Malicious Facebook private messages about ex-girlf...

No bail for man accused of stealing from churches

Court & Police

No bail for man accused of stealing from churches

[WATCH] Small business owners express concern over labour shortages

Business News

[WATCH] Small business owners express concern over...

Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Get a job

Court & Police

Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Ge...

'No physical symptoms of distress' in Kalkara cave abductee, lawyer argues

Court & Police

'No physical symptoms of distress' in Kalkara cave...

David Bonello resigns as PN director of information

National

David Bonello resigns as PN director of informatio...

Caruana Galizia heirs assume responsibility for libel cases against slain journalist

Court & Police

Caruana Galizia heirs assume responsibility for li...

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in Hamrun car rampage

Court & Police

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attem...

[WATCH] Another fuel station? Something has got to give

Blogs

[WATCH] Another fuel station? Something has got to...

[WATCH] Education minister: teachers’ pay shortcomings have been addressed

National

[WATCH] Education minister: teachers’ pay shortc...

Casa hands new evidence to ECB on 'money laundering organisation' Pilatus Bank

National

Casa hands new evidence to ECB on 'money launderin...

Markets roundup | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Markets roundup | Calamatta Cuschieri

Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic accident

Court & Police

Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic acci...

Stop Soros: Hungarian lawmakers present new legislation to curb immigration

World

Stop Soros: Hungarian lawmakers present new legisl...

Let the real truth come out

Blogs

Let the real truth come out

Trending Articles
1

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in Hamrun car rampage
2

Let the real truth come out
3

MEP Alfred Sant admits Malta facing governance and corruption problems
4

Prime Minister confirms €80 million buy-back clause in Vitals hospitals deal
5

E-bike sales dropped by 90% after new registration rules