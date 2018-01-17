Hundreds of animals rescued during enforcement action on old factory

The Animal Welfare Department said it would be caring for the animals and had no plans to put any of them to sleep

Over 300 hens, pigeons and rabbits, as well as 33 parrots and a cat were rescued on Wednesday after having been found in unfit conditions, according to the Animal Welfare Department.The animals were discovered during an enforcement action coordinated by the Planning Authority, on an old illegal factory in Mriehel.Upon discovering the animals, the Planning Authority requested assistance from the directorate, which will be caring for the animals until a home for them is found.The department stressed that there were no plans for any of the animals to be put to sleep.