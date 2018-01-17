|
Hundreds of animals rescued during enforcement action on old factory
The Animal Welfare Department said it would be caring for the animals and had no plans to put any of them to sleep
17 January 2018, 1:36pm
The animals were discovered during an enforcement action coordinated by the Planning Authority, on an old illegal factory in Mriehel.
Upon discovering the animals, the Planning Authority requested assistance from the directorate, which will be caring for the animals until a home for them is found.
The department stressed that there were no plans for any of the animals to be put to sleep.
