Christmas sees 6% increase in Gozo Channel passengers

According to positive statistics from the Gozo Channel, 464,837 passengers and 141,349 cars used the ferry services during the Christmas season

maria_pace
Maria Pace
19 January 2018, 1:15pm
Print Version
The Gozo Channel saw a 6% increase in passengers and a further 4% increase in cars between December 2017 and 7 January 2018.

According to statistics from the Gozo Channel, 464,837 passengers and 141,349 cars used the ferry services during the Christmas season, compared to 438,001 passengers and 135,921 cars in the same period the year before.

The busiest day of the year was Boxing Day, with a total of 22,586 passengers and 5,517 traveling between the two Maltese islands.

The influx of Maltese and foreign tourists also increased sales at tourist sites and Gozitan shops, Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana was told by shop owners as she visited various retail outlets. 

The Gozo Minister visited various retail outlets
The Gozo Minister visited various retail outlets
“The increase of visitors can be attributed to various factors and the ‘Malta f’Ghawdex’ Christmas activities,” a statement from the Gozo Ministry said.

“Activities such as ‘Betlehem f’GÄ§ajnsielem’ were spread out between November and January and attracted a higher number of tourists in Gozo.”  

The ministry said shop and restaurant owners were also satisfied with the influx of people during the festive period, and commended the Gozo Christmas programme.

maria_pace
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
