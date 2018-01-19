|
Business Comment
Corporate earnings report boosted by low tax rates | Calamatta Cu...
Business Comment
An open invitation to visit Rotterdam Innovation Centre | PKF Mal...
|
Christmas sees 6% increase in Gozo Channel passengers
According to positive statistics from the Gozo Channel, 464,837 passengers and 141,349 cars used the ferry services during the Christmas season
Maria Pace
19 January 2018, 1:15pm
According to statistics from the Gozo Channel, 464,837 passengers and 141,349 cars used the ferry services during the Christmas season, compared to 438,001 passengers and 135,921 cars in the same period the year before.
The busiest day of the year was Boxing Day, with a total of 22,586 passengers and 5,517 traveling between the two Maltese islands.
The influx of Maltese and foreign tourists also increased sales at tourist sites and Gozitan shops, Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana was told by shop owners as she visited various retail outlets.
“Activities such as ‘Betlehem f’GÄ§ajnsielem’ were spread out between November and January and attracted a higher number of tourists in Gozo.”
The ministry said shop and restaurant owners were also satisfied with the influx of people during the festive period, and commended the Gozo Christmas programme.
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
Court & Police
Two fined for animal cruelty after court told of h...
Business Comment
Corporate earnings report boosted by low tax rates...
Court & Police
More jail time for serial fraudster who conned win...
Business News
Top business leaders to judge EY Maltaâ€™s Entrepr...
|
Trending Articles
1
Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in Hamrun car rampage
2
EU Commissioner dubs Malta a â€˜fiscal black holeâ€™ in latest skirmish on tax
3
Not leaving: The Maltese living in the Brexit Kingdom
4
Labourâ€™s Vitals charade was an insult to our intelligence
5
Let the real truth come out
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons