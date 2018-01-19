|
Labour Marsaskala councillors denying public right to enjoy Zonqor, PN claims
The majority of PL Marsaskala councillors voted against a motion asking the government to give back Zonqor to the public
Maria Pace
19 January 2018, 4:52pm
This was said after the majority of PL Marsaskala councillors voted against a motion asking the government to give back Zonqor to the public.
Councillors John Baptist Camilleri, Sandro Gatt and Charlot Cassar had presented the motion asking the Marsaskala local council to formally demand the government to take back the land after AUM failed to attract students to its campus in Bormla, prompting calls for the government to take back the land in Zonqor.
“It is a pity that Joseph Muscat’s government and the majority of PL councillors in Marsaskala continue to act against the interest of Marsaskala resident,” the statement said.
