Labour Marsaskala councillors denying public right to enjoy Zonqor, PN claims

The majority of PL Marsaskala councillors voted against a motion asking the government to give back Zonqor to the public

Maria Pace





This was said after the majority of PL Marsaskala councillors voted against a motion asking the government to give back Zonqor to the public.



Councillors John Baptist Camilleri, Sandro Gatt and Charlot Cassar



“It is a pity that Joseph Muscat’s government and the majority of PL councillors in Marsaskala continue to act against the interest of Marsaskala resident,” the statement said.



The Opposition has claimed that the Labour party and government do not want the public to enjoy the land.This was said after the majority of PL Marsaskala councillors voted against a motion asking the government to give back Zonqor to the public.Councillors John Baptist Camilleri, Sandro Gatt and Charlot Cassar had presented the motion asking the Marsaskala local council to formally demand the government to take back the land after AUM failed to attract students to its campus in Bormla, prompting calls for the government to take back the land in Zonqor.“It is a pity that Joseph Muscat’s government and the majority of PL councillors in Marsaskala continue to act against the interest of Marsaskala resident,” the statement said.