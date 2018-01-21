We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
FA Trophy | Hibernians 3 – Xewkija Tigers 0

Football

FA Trophy | Hibernians 3 – Xewkija Tigers 0

Malta customs officials seize 32,000 contraband cigarettes

National

Malta customs officials seize 32,000 contraband cigarettes

Afghan forces siege on Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul

World

Afghan forces siege on Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul

Delia insists investors should be screened beforehand

National

Delia insists investors should be screened beforehand

Muscat: V18 turnout is sign of national pride

National

Muscat: V18 turnout is sign of national pride

Italian government to crack down on fake news

World

Italian government to crack down on fake news

A question of credibility and national interest | Martin Balzan

Interview

A question of credibility and national interest | Martin Balzan

Pumping the environment dry

Editorial

Pumping the environment dry

Virtuoso hat trick sees off Falcons

Rugby

Virtuoso hat trick sees off Falcons

Stompers ReMax again too good for Overseas

Rugby

Stompers ReMax again too good for Overseas

FA Trophy: Lija, Balzan and Qrendi make it to the quarter finals

Football

FA Trophy: Lija, Balzan and Qrendi make it to the quarter finals

FA Trophy | Ħamrun Spartans 0 – Sliema Wanderers 1

Football

FA Trophy | Ħamrun Spartans 0 – Sliema Wanderers 1

Turkish jets strike Kurds in Syria as the US urges calm

World

Turkish jets strike Kurds in Syria as the US urges calm

Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies aged 91

World

Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies aged 91

[WATCH] Thousands flock to resplendent Valletta for V18 launch

Valletta 2018

[WATCH] Thousands flock to resplendent Valletta for V18 launch

Shop staff stop would-be thief

Court & Police

Shop staff stop would-be thief

Home
News
National

Malta customs officials seize 32,000 contraband cigarettes

​32,000 contraband cigarettes were detained upon arrival at the Malta International Airport by Malta Customs officials 

21 January 2018, 4:32pm
Print Version
16,000 contraband cigarettes were found in each of the two luggage cases
16,000 contraband cigarettes were found in each of the two luggage cases
16,000 contraband cigarettes were found in each of the two luggage cases
16,000 contraband cigarettes were found in each of the two luggage cases
A Moldovan passenger is expected to be arraigned in court following a find of 32,000 contraband cigarettes in his luggage at the Malta International Airport.

Customs Officials stationed at airport flagged a luggage arriving from Moscow after passing through the XRAY machine.

Upon the physical search, officials found 16,000 cigarettes in a suitcase belonging to a Moldavian passenger arriving from Moscow.  A further 16,000 cigarettes were found in an unclaimed suitcase that was spotted on the carousel by the same officials.

The second suitcase also belonged to the Moldavian man, who claimed that the suitcases were destined for Spain later on in the day.

The passenger was placed under arrest by the Police Economic Crime Unit and is expected to be arraigned in the coming hours.

 

FA Trophy | Hibernians 3 – Xewkija Tigers 0

Football

FA Trophy | Hibernians 3 – Xewkija Tigers 0

Malta customs officials seize 32,000 contraband cigarettes

National

Malta customs officials seize 32,000 contraband ci...

Afghan forces siege on Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul

World

Afghan forces siege on Intercontinental Hotel in K...

Delia insists investors should be screened beforehand

National

Delia insists investors should be screened beforeh...

Muscat: V18 turnout is sign of national pride

National

Muscat: V18 turnout is sign of national pride

Italian government to crack down on fake news

World

Italian government to crack down on fake news

A question of credibility and national interest | Martin Balzan

Interview

A question of credibility and national interest | ...

Pumping the environment dry

Editorial

Pumping the environment dry

Virtuoso hat trick sees off Falcons

Rugby

Virtuoso hat trick sees off Falcons

Stompers ReMax again too good for Overseas

Rugby

Stompers ReMax again too good for Overseas

FA Trophy: Lija, Balzan and Qrendi make it to the quarter finals

Football

FA Trophy: Lija, Balzan and Qrendi make it to the ...

FA Trophy | Ħamrun Spartans 0 – Sliema Wanderers 1

Football

FA Trophy | Ħamrun Spartans 0 – Sliema Wanderer...

Turkish jets strike Kurds in Syria as the US urges calm

World

Turkish jets strike Kurds in Syria as the US urges...

Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies aged 91

World

Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies a...

[WATCH] Thousands flock to resplendent Valletta for V18 launch

Valletta 2018

[WATCH] Thousands flock to resplendent Valletta fo...

Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] Thousands flock to resplendent Valletta for V18 launch
2

‘Church won’t carry out crusade against removal of Catholicism from Constitution’
3

A question of credibility and national interest | Martin Balzan
4

Muscat: V18 turnout is sign of national pride
5

Malta toys with extending passport sale through Surveymonkey online poll