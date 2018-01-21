Malta customs officials seize 32,000 contraband cigarettes

​32,000 contraband cigarettes were detained upon arrival at the Malta International Airport by Malta Customs officials

A Moldovan passenger is expected to be arraigned in court following a find of 32,000 contraband cigarettes in his luggage at the Malta International Airport.Customs Officials stationed at airport flagged a luggage arriving from Moscow after passing through the XRAY machine.Upon the physical search, officials found 16,000 cigarettes in a suitcase belonging to a Moldavian passenger arriving from Moscow. A further 16,000 cigarettes were found in an unclaimed suitcase that was spotted on the carousel by the same officials.The second suitcase also belonged to the Moldavian man, who claimed that the suitcases were destined for Spain later on in the day.The passenger was placed under arrest by the Police Economic Crime Unit and is expected to be arraigned in the coming hours.