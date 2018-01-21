|
Court & Police
Shop staff stop would-be thief
Malta customs officials seize 32,000 contraband cigarettes
32,000 contraband cigarettes were detained upon arrival at the Malta International Airport by Malta Customs officials
21 January 2018, 4:32pm
Customs Officials stationed at airport flagged a luggage arriving from Moscow after passing through the XRAY machine.
Upon the physical search, officials found 16,000 cigarettes in a suitcase belonging to a Moldavian passenger arriving from Moscow. A further 16,000 cigarettes were found in an unclaimed suitcase that was spotted on the carousel by the same officials.
The second suitcase also belonged to the Moldavian man, who claimed that the suitcases were destined for Spain later on in the day.
The passenger was placed under arrest by the Police Economic Crime Unit and is expected to be arraigned in the coming hours.
