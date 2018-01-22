We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Home
News
National

PN: Labour wants to ‘steal’ St Paul’s Bay council by ignoring voters

The Nationalist Party said it is determined to safeguard St Paul’s Bay residents following mayor resignation

Staff Reporter
21 January 2018, 6:19pm
Print Version
Former St Paul's Bay mayor Graziella Galea
Former St Paul's Bay mayor Graziella Galea
The Nationalist Party is insisting that it would be unlawful to elect a Labour mayor on the St Paul's Bay local council when the PN had won the highest number of votes on the council.

The PN's mayor Graziella Galea resigned last week in a bid to avoid a vote of no confidence from Labour councillors and two PN councillors who fell out with the mayor's direction. The PN accused the councillors of betraying the trust of voters.

"The law is clear when it comes to electing a new mayor, as the mayor should be of the same party that elected the highest number of officials in the local council election," the PN said in a statement. "The Labour Party is trying to steal the council by bending and twisting laws, instead of respecting the voters’ choice."

MP Carm Mifsud Bonnici and councillor Errol Cutajar said they had filed a writ in the judicial courts to protect the democratic choice of the St Paul’s Bay locals.

The PN stated that under their leadership, the council has turned around what had once been a dire situation and that the PL councillors had tried more than once to disrupt work done in public spaces, roads, and projects for the St Paul’s Bay community. “Under the proper guidance of the PN administration, the St Paul's Bay local council has managed to turn the debt of half a million euro into a surplus of hundreds of thousands of euro.”

The PN said the council had worked tirelessly to improve projects which would benefit the locals in Triq il-Mosta, Triq il-Qalba ta’ Gesu and Triq is-Sajjieda, amongst others which will soon be completed.

