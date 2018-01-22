|
Court & Police
Men deny restaurant fracas over drink spilled by child
|
Young Maltese woman honoured in Forbes’ ’30 under 30’ law and policy list
Law student Sara Ezabe recognised for fighting against discrimination, founding #RedefiningUs movement
Massimo Costa
22 January 2018, 3:12pm
Ezabe, the youngest honoree on the list, founded the #RedefiningUs movement after she faced discrimination in Malta for wearing a headscarf. #RedifiningUs sets down "working towards acceptance, dialogue and diversity" as its mission.
It had been reported the year previous that Ezabe, who has a Libyan father and Maltese mother, had faced harassment from the Għaqda Patrijotti Maltin, a group of Maltese ‘patriots’, who targeted her for promoting equality.
Ezabe had told MaltaToday of being asked by internet trolls to “prove her citizenship” by “taking blood tests”. She had also been the victim of numerous attacks and racist memes on Facebook, including threats on her life.
Read more:
[WATCH] Bright. Young. Maltese.
Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
Court & Police
Man hurt in construction site fall
Announcements
Business Offices Services International introduces...
Court & Police
Men deny restaurant fracas over drink spilled by c...
Court & Police
Speaker turned persona non grata awarded €6,000 ...
|
Trending Articles
1
Egrant magistrate seeks UK help over alleged $400,000 Pilatus transfer to Michelle Muscat’s US friend
2
Tourism blighting Maltese towns, 19th century St Julian’s townhouse headed for demolition
3
Labour gave Vitals 'sole discretion' to hold on to hospitals for 99 years
4
Valletta is scrubbed clean following V18 opening ceremony
5
#saveourcountryside
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons