Young Maltese woman honoured in Forbes’ ’30 under 30’ law and policy list

Law student Sara Ezabe recognised for fighting against discrimination, founding #RedefiningUs movement

A young Maltese law student, Sara Ezabe, 21, is one of 30 young honorees recognised by Forbes for the role they are playing in influencing law and policy in Europe.Ezabe, the youngest honoree on the list, founded the #RedefiningUs movement after she faced discrimination in Malta for wearing a headscarf. #RedifiningUs sets down "working towards acceptance, dialogue and diversity" as its mission.In 2016, she had been presented with the Young Leaders Award, by Queen Elizabeth, for the work she did in changing people’s lives for the better and leaving a positive mark on her community.It had been reported the year previous that Ezabe, who has a Libyan father and Maltese mother, had faced harassment from the Għaqda Patrijotti Maltin, a group of Maltese ‘patriots’, who targeted her for promoting equality.Ezabe had told MaltaToday of being asked by internet trolls to “prove her citizenship” by “taking blood tests”. She had also been the victim of numerous attacks and racist memes on Facebook, including threats on her life.