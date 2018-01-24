|
Jesmar Baldacchino appointed PN information director
39-year-old has 20 years of journalistic and communications experience, replaces David Bonello
Massimo Costa
23 January 2018, 7:59pm
Baldacchino, 39, has worked in the journalistic and communications sectors for the past 20 years, and was employed with various newsrooms, amongst them Net Television, RTK Radio and Newsbook. He holds a diploma in digital marketing and photography.
He was mostly recently deputy editor at ILLUM.
He also has previous political experience within the PN, having worked in the public relations office of former justice minister Chris Said.
Moreover, Baldacchino has European-level experience, through his work in the communications office of PN MEPs Therese Comodini Cachia and Francis Zammit Dimech.
His director of information post will come into effect on February 5.
