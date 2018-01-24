We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
National

Jesmar Baldacchino appointed PN information director

39-year-old has 20 years of journalistic and communications experience, replaces David Bonello

massimo_costa
Massimo Costa
23 January 2018, 7:59pm
Jesmar Baldacchino
Jesmar Baldacchino
The Nationalist Party has appointed Jesmar Baldacchino as its Director of Information, replacing David Bonello who resigned the post in the past few days.

Baldacchino, 39, has worked in the journalistic and communications sectors for the past 20 years, and was employed with various newsrooms, amongst them Net Television, RTK Radio and Newsbook. He holds a diploma in digital marketing and photography.

He was mostly recently deputy editor at ILLUM.

He also has previous political experience within the PN, having worked in the public relations office of former justice minister Chris Said.

Moreover, Baldacchino has European-level experience, through his work in the communications office of PN MEPs Therese Comodini Cachia and Francis Zammit Dimech.

His director of information post will come into effect on February 5.

 

massimo_costa
Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
