Malta obtains highest scores on inclusive education for LGBTQI youths

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
[WATCH] Largest passenger aircraft in Malta for paint job

National

[WATCH] Largest passenger aircraft in Malta for paint job

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smuggling ring

National

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smugg...

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Football

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead

National

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner organiser resigns

World

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner org...

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after Brexit

Europe

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after Brexit

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

National

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

National

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data shows

National

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data...

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 2015

National

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 201...

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Health

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs

Court & Police

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU

National

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘carpeted with life’

Nature

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘carpeted with l...

Government’s health strategy must be clear

Editorial

Government’s health strategy must be clear

Home
News
National

Malta obtains highest scores on inclusive education for LGBTQI youths

The report revealed that Malta is performing exceptionally well in the vast majority of the indicators which measure how homophobic, biphobic, transphobic and interphobic situations and bullying are tackled in schools

maria_pace
Maria Pace
24 January 2018, 9:14am
Print Version
Malta ranked in first place amongst Council of Europe countries when it comes to providing inclusive education for LGBTQI youths.

The Ministry for European Affairs and Equality welcomed the ‘LGBTQI Inclusive Education Report’ conducted by IGLYO, the International LGBTQI Youth and Students Organisation.

This was the first edition of the report, which aims to assess the topic of education, specifically discrimination on the basis of gender within Council of Europe countries.

The report revealed that Malta is performing exceptionally well in the vast majority of the indicators which measure how homophobic, biphobic, transphobic and interphobic situations and bullying are tackled in schools.

 Malta scored full marks in 9 of the 10 indicators of the report, which range from anti-discrimination law applicable to education, inclusive national curricula, support systems, policies, action plans and guidelines, mandatory teacher training on LGBTIQ awareness, partnerships between governments and NGOs, as well as international commitment.

 In explaining why Malta scored full marks in the provision of anti-discrimination law applicable to education, the report made explicit reference to amendments made to the Constitution of Malta in 2016 which made any discriminatory provisions in Maltese law unconstitutional and the 2017 amendments in the Education Act which provided equitable access to education to all persons in full respect of any diversity and obliged state schools to ensure that the principles of inclusive education are implemented.

It also mentioned the Gender Identity, Gender Expression and Sex Characteristics Act which placed a fundamental obligation on schools to provide all students with a safe and inclusive educational environment.

 The policy to Address Bullying Behaviour in Schools, and the policy for Trans, Gender Variant and Intersex Students in Schools, published by the Ministry for Education and Employment, which provide specific procedures and strategy documents, were praised by IGLYO as good practices which further safeguard inclusiveness.

 The Gender Identity, Gender Expression and Sex Characteristics Act and the Trans, Gender Variant and Intersex Students in Schools Policy were also highlighted when assessing the environment in state schools for these learners and how topics like the use of inclusive language or the right of the students to disclose their gender is addressed.

 Minister for European Affairs and Equality Helena Dalli stated that this is yet another seal of approval by an international organisation for the work conducted by Government in the field of equality.

“In time, the whole Maltese Government human rights and equality agenda will bear its fruits and be internationally recognised, much like Malta is nowadays recognised for its LGBTIQ equality policy,” the Minister said.

maria_pace
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
[WATCH] Largest passenger aircraft in Malta for paint job

National

[WATCH] Largest passenger aircraft in Malta for pa...

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smuggling ring

National

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegation...

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Football

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead

National

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found...

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner organiser resigns

World

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as cha...

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after Brexit

Europe

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after ...

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

National

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with chi...

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

National

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coas...

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data shows

National

Maltese households saw increased spending on educa...

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 2015

National

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800...

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Health

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 t...

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta...

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs

Court & Police

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down s...

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU

National

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rig...

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘carpeted with life’

Nature

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘...

Trending Articles
1

Coast Road beach resort: Frankie Grima signs agreement with Ghallis windsurfers
2

American University developers Sadeen buys Tarxien hostel for €2.5 million
3

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU
4

[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success', says Jason Micallef
5

Authorities mum on death of girl at Dominican Sisters’ home