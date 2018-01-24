We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smuggling ring

National

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smugg...

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Football

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead

National

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner organiser resigns

World

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner org...

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after Brexit

Europe

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after Brexit

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

National

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

National

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data shows

National

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data...

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 2015

National

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 201...

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Health

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs

Court & Police

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU

National

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘carpeted with life’

Nature

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘carpeted with l...

Government’s health strategy must be clear

Editorial

Government’s health strategy must be clear

Healthcare – avoid the gloomy tale of private finance initiatives | PKF Malta

Business Comment

Healthcare – avoid the gloomy tale of private finance initiativ...

Home
News
National

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data shows

The total annual expenditure of Maltese private households stood at an average of €22,346, the Household Budgetary Survey released by the National Statistics Office shows

maria_pace
Maria Pace
24 January 2018, 1:25pm
Print Version
People spent significantly more on education and goods and services in 2015, according to a Household Budgetary Survey published by the National Statistics office.

The NSO said that in 2015, the total annual household expenditure of Maltese private households was estimated at €3.7 billion. This amounts to an annual average of €22,346 per household, which is 14.2 per cent higher than the 2008 result.

The expenditure share on food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased from 2008 but remained the category on which households spent the largest share of their money on.

The categories which experienced the largest increases in average per week expenditure were education (an increase of 82.4%) and restaurants and hotels (an increase of 34.5 per cent).

Furnishing, household equipment and maintenance experienced the only expenditure drop between 2008 and 2015, with households spending 4.6% less on this category in 2015.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco remained the smallest proportion of total household expenditure, at 2.4 per cent in 2015, a slight decrease over the 2008 share, which at the time stood at 2.5 per cent

Household Budgetary Survey published by the National Statistics office.
Household Budgetary Survey published by the National Statistics office.
Family

65.1% of the total population in 2015 was composed of households without dependent children, with the remaining (34.9%) being households with dependent children.

Households which were considered to be elderly households (where the reference person was aged 65 and over) spent less than half as much as households of all other age groups, on average.

Housing

In Malta, 70.9% of households were homeowners. Of the remainder, 16.5% were paying rent on their main dwelling, while the rest had an alternative arrangement.

Households who owned their main dwelling generally registered a higher expenditure on all categories, with the notable exception of Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels; as well as Alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

Income

The majority (76%) of disposable income received by households in 2015 was sourced from employment, whereas the remainder (24%) was received from other sources, such as social benefits, allowances, and interests and dividends.

After deducting the average annual expenditure from disposable income, it was observed that households whose reference person was aged between 55 and 64 generated the highest amount of savings (€6,686), despite not being the group of households who had the highest income.

Regional

In 2015, the Northern Harbour remained the district with the largest number of households residing in it (51,035 households). Gozo and Comino remained the district with the least number of households residing in it (12,195 households).

On average, households residing in the Western district spent the most in 2015; about €3,400 more than the national average. Households residing in the Southern Harbour spent the least.

maria_pace
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smuggling ring

National

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegation...

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Football

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead

National

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found...

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner organiser resigns

World

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as cha...

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after Brexit

Europe

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after ...

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

National

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with chi...

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

National

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coas...

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data shows

National

Maltese households saw increased spending on educa...

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 2015

National

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800...

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Health

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 t...

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta...

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs

Court & Police

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down s...

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU

National

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rig...

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘carpeted with life’

Nature

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘...

Government’s health strategy must be clear

Editorial

Government’s health strategy must be clear

Trending Articles
1

Coast Road beach resort: Frankie Grima signs agreement with Ghallis windsurfers
2

American University developers Sadeen buys Tarxien hostel for €2.5 million
3

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU
4

[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success', says Jason Micallef
5

Authorities mum on death of girl at Dominican Sisters’ home