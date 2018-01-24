|
Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri
Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs
Healthcare – avoid the gloomy tale of private finance initiativ...
Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast
The man was evacuated off a fishing vessel following a distress call received by the Rescue Coordination Centre Malta
Maria Pace
24 January 2018, 2:53pm
The man was evacuated off a fishing vessel following a distress call received by the Rescue Coordination Centre Malta.
RCC Malta immediately dispatched an AW 139 helicopter some 50nm off the coast of Malta to evacuate the sailor who needed urgent medical attention.
The patient was winched aboard the helicopter and was transferred to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance for further medical treatment.
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
