Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

An elderly Italian fisherman was evacuated off a fishing vessel off the coast of Malta.The man was evacuated off a fishing vessel following a distress call received by the Rescue Coordination Centre Malta.RCC Malta immediately dispatched an AW 139 helicopter some 50nm off the coast of Malta to evacuate the sailor who needed urgent medical attention.The patient was winched aboard the helicopter and was transferred to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance for further medical treatment.