[WATCH] Largest passenger aircraft in Malta for paint job
An Air France Airbus A380 landed at Malta International Airport on Wednesday afternoon to undergo paint work
24 January 2018, 6:14pm
The Air France Airbus A380 landing at MIA
MaltaToday photographer James Bianchi captured the landing with his lens from outside the airport perimeter.
Fire at Sant’Antnin recycling plant
