[WATCH] Largest passenger aircraft in Malta for paint job

An Air France Airbus A380 landed at Malta International Airport on Wednesday afternoon to undergo paint work

The Air France Airbus A380 landing at MIA

It is not the first time that an Airbus A380 landed in Malta but watching the largest passenger aircraft in the world making its approach is a scene aviation enthusiasts would not want to miss.MaltaToday photographer James Bianchi captured the landing with his lens from outside the airport perimeter.