We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Government employee suspended following bribery allegations

National

Government employee suspended following bribery allegations

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed jurors in three years

National

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed jurors in three yea...

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car crash

World

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car crash

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals for no speculation on young girl’s death

National

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals for no speculatio...

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Church Environment Commission says

National

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Church Environment...

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Court & Police

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Court & Police

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

National

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

Collective agreement with pilots signed

National

Collective agreement with pilots signed

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook post calling for the 'elimination' of David Casa

Court & Police

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook post calling fo...

Police sergeant and constable injured

Court & Police

Police sergeant and constable injured

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project government ultimately rejected

National

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project gover...

What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

EU to subsidise 50% of studies in Malta-Sicily gas pipeline project

National

EU to subsidise 50% of studies in Malta-Sicily gas pipeline proje...

Updated | MUT snubs MCAST's conciliatory meeting

National

Updated | MUT snubs MCAST's conciliatory meeting

No payments, wage transfers from ministries to Pilatus Bank

National

No payments, wage transfers from ministries to Pilatus Bank

Home
News
National

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project government ultimately rejected

A pre-tender memorandum of understanding with Vitals investors was for a project in Gozo the government ultimately rejected, minister says • Steward Health Care to start managing hospitals from next week

massimo_costa
Massimo Costa
26 January 2018, 12:26pm
Print Version
Tourism minister Konrad Mizzi
Tourism minister Konrad Mizzi
Konrad Mizzi on the pre-tender agreement with Vitals
Tourism minister Konrad Mizzi has admitted that an agreement with Vitals Global Healthcare investors was signed months before the issuance of the hospitals' privatisation expression of interest, but for a project the government ultimately rejected.

Mizzi, who was health and energy minister at the time, said the project was not taken on.

But documents presented in court by a VGH shareholder have revealed that at least five months before the expression of interest, the VGH investors knew they were about to take control of at least two state hospitals.

Asked whether the MOU was evidence that the hospital tender had been tailor-made a priority for Vitals, Mizzi said that the memo was signed between Malta Enterprise and VGH and focused on the development of a Gozo campus for Barts Medical School.

"The Vitals proposal was to have a bigger Gozo hospital. Government decided this was not needed, as we wanted a medium-sized hospital. We informed Vitals we were not interested in that particular project," Mizzi maintained.

"The request for proposals which was issued was based on the needs of the country. We needed a hospital of the right size to compliment Barts, together with a new rehabilitation and geriatrics hospital."

Questioned on whether a performance guarantee existed, the minister said that: "from day one, Vitals had a €9 million bank guarantee - a performance bond with the government, which the government can withdraw at any time if there are performance issues. It is still in place, and will remain so till May 2018 and need to be replaced by another guarantee if it is removed."

The guarantee is placed with an international bank, he said, but he couldn't remember which bank it was.

Steward Health Care, which will take over the VGH concession for the three hospitals, will be on the ground start transitioning into taking over the management of the hospitals, Mizzi said. 

The agreement stipulates that construction deadlines would start when the permits go through with the Planning Authority.

Asked if he was aware that Vitals were facing mounting financial difficulty, Mizzi said that VGH were obliged to adhere to the concession agreement. "The health ministry is there to ensure all performance goals are met. The moment we were approached regarding a change in shareholders, we took legal advice, checked what the contract stipulated, undertook an extended  due diligence, and Cabinet then acted accordingly."

He said that the concession agreement set out that if the controlling interest of the hospitals changed in the first five years, government approval was needed.

He emphasised that the hospitals would be transferred back to the government after 30 years. "The only aspect which can be extended [to 99 years] is the private hospital agreement," Mizzi said.

Regarding the reason for the sale by Vitals to Steward, after only 21 months since the concession, Mizzi said that the government was "not involved" and that it was "a deal between two parties", adding "go ask the seller [for the reason]".

"We are there to ensure the concession agreement is honoured to the letter and that the hospitals go to a company which is capable of doing the job," he claimed.

massimo_costa
Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
Government employee suspended following bribery allegations

National

Government employee suspended following bribery al...

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed jurors in three years

National

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed juro...

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car crash

World

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car c...

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals for no speculation on young girl’s death

National

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals fo...

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Church Environment Commission says

National

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Chu...

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Court & Police

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Court & Police

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

National

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

Collective agreement with pilots signed

National

Collective agreement with pilots signed

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook post calling for the 'elimination' of David Casa

Court & Police

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook ...

Police sergeant and constable injured

Court & Police

Police sergeant and constable injured

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project government ultimately rejected

National

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was fo...

What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

EU to subsidise 50% of studies in Malta-Sicily gas pipeline project

National

EU to subsidise 50% of studies in Malta-Sicily gas...

Updated | MUT snubs MCAST's conciliatory meeting

National

Updated | MUT snubs MCAST's conciliatory meeting

Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] ‘Barracuda Aquilina’, the American-Maltese judge turned icon for women and survivors
2

[WATCH] Talks between Vitals and Steward started last September, health minister says
3

Malta gas pipeline planners warned over unexploded WW2 bombs
4

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project government ultimately rejected
5

No payments, wage transfers from ministries to Pilatus Bank