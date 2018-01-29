PD calls on Projects Malta CEO to resign

Partit Demokratiku said that it was evident that Projects Malta does not have Malta’s foremost interests in mind

Partit Demokratiku (PD) has called for the resignation of Projects Malta CEO James Camenzuli.In a statement, the party said it was evident that Projects Malta does not have Malta’s foremost interests in mind and was engaged in projects that did not make the best use of the nation’s assets.The PD insisted that the contract signed between the government and Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH) showed that the government entity was giving away the country's assets to investors whose pockets were not deep enough to pay for the assets' true worth.It added that they also lacked the expertise to be a healthcare provider.“The untrustworthy officials at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) are still freely disposing of the people’s assets in equally dubious circumstances, while the public is only being informed of the details behind these shady deals of national importance by journalists,” the statement said.“The unsavoury crowds manning government bodies and institutions are busy acting against the Public Good and the National Interest, hidden from sight.”PD said it was therefore asking for the resignations of "those politicians and their collaborators, under whose tenure, and with who such pro-shady-business deals are taking place"."The failure of the Prime Minister to remove Minister Konrad Mizzi and Chief of Staff Keith Schembri points clearly towards complicity", the party added. “Labour has a mandate to govern, and it can govern without these many potential criminals dragging the country to the bottom. The nation has suffered enough daily scandals and humiliation.”