|
Court & Police
Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana stabbing
Court & Police
Convenience store thief gets two years for multiple thefts
Business News
The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industry
Business Comment
The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri
|
HSBC ATMS will be out of service this Sunday night
All HSBC ATMs around Malta and Gozo will be out of service between 7pm on Sunday 4 February and 5am the next day
Maria Pace
29 January 2018, 10:54am
In a statement, HSBC said A significant upgrade to the software that runs HSBC Bank Malta’s Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and debit card system will be carried out at that time.
No payments or withdrawals can be made with any HSBC Quickcash, HSBC Visa Electron card or HSBC Visa Business debit card both locally and abroad during the upgrade.
HSBC recommended that customers plan their cash requirements in advance if they plan to make any payments that they would usually make with their debit cards while the system upgrade is taking place.
This upgrade means that a number of key services reliant on these systems will not be available and customers will not be able to use the following services during the upgrade:
“An upgrade of this kind is essential to ensure continued stability of the bank’s key banking services for the benefit of all customers,” HSBC said.
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
Court & Police
Man murdered over lost job, jury told
Court & Police
Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana...
Announcements
Calamatta Cuschieri funds SICAV p.l.c launch CC Em...
Court & Police
Convenience store thief gets two years for multipl...
Business News
The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industr...
|
Trending Articles
1
Assistant Commissioner ‘can't exclude’ PEP behind Caruana Galizia murder
2
Refusals from Allianz, Deutsche Bank left Vitals with no choice but to sell
3
Rental prices in Malta today are almost double what they were in 2008
4
Betsson Group to shed workers as it streamlines operation
5
I'm alright, f**k you jack
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons