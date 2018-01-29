HSBC ATMS will be out of service this Sunday night

All HSBC ATMs around Malta and Gozo will be out of service between 7pm on Sunday 4 February and 5am the next day

All HSBC ATMs around Malta and Gozo will be out of service between 7pm on Sunday 4 February and 5am Monday 5 February.In a statement, HSBC said A significant upgrade to the software that runs HSBC Bank Malta’s Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and debit card system will be carried out at that time.No payments or withdrawals can be made with any HSBC Quickcash, HSBC Visa Electron card or HSBC Visa Business debit card both locally and abroad during the upgrade.HSBC recommended that customers plan their cash requirements in advance if they plan to make any payments that they would usually make with their debit cards while the system upgrade is taking place.This upgrade means that a number of key services reliant on these systems will not be available and customers will not be able to use the following services during the upgrade:“An upgrade of this kind is essential to ensure continued stability of the bank’s key banking services for the benefit of all customers,” HSBC said.