HSBC ATMS will be out of service this Sunday night

All HSBC ATMs around Malta and Gozo will be out of service between 7pm on Sunday 4 February and 5am the next day

maria_pace
Maria Pace
29 January 2018, 10:54am
Print Version
All HSBC ATMs around Malta and Gozo will be out of service between 7pm on Sunday 4 February and 5am Monday 5 February.

In a statement, HSBC said A significant upgrade to the software that runs HSBC Bank Malta’s Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and debit card system will be carried out at that time.

No payments or withdrawals can be made with any HSBC Quickcash, HSBC Visa Electron card or HSBC Visa Business debit card both locally and abroad during the upgrade.

HSBC recommended that customers plan their cash requirements in advance if they plan to make any payments that they would usually make with their debit cards while the system upgrade is taking place.

This upgrade means that a number of key services reliant on these systems will not be available and customers will not be able to use the following services during the upgrade:
  • HSBC ATMs in Malta and Gozo for cash withdrawals, deposits or any other service as these will not be available
  •  Cash withdrawals with their debit or credit cards through any other Bank ATMs whether locally or abroad will not be available
  •  Any form of payment using an HSBC debit card over Point of Sale terminals - such as those found in shops and restaurants, both locally and abroad will not be available


“An upgrade of this kind is essential to ensure continued stability of the bank’s key banking services for the benefit of all customers,” HSBC said.

 

maria_pace
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
