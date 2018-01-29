GWU orders Wasteserv industrial action

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Man murdered over lost job, jury told

Court & Police

Man murdered over lost job, jury told

Brexit billionaire Christopher Chandler obtains EU passport through Malta IIP

National

Brexit billionaire Christopher Chandler obtains EU passport throu...

Iranian woman arrested for taking off headscarf freed

World

Iranian woman arrested for taking off headscarf freed

Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana stabbing

Court & Police

Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana stabbing

Massage ends in attempted rape charge

Court & Police

Massage ends in attempted rape charge

Calamatta Cuschieri funds SICAV p.l.c launch CC Emerging Market Bond Fund

Announcements

Calamatta Cuschieri funds SICAV p.l.c launch CC Emerging Market B...

Pieta road from Valletta to Msida to be closed tonight

National

Pieta road from Valletta to Msida to be closed tonight

Vitals investor again tries to stop hospitals concession sale to American company

National

Vitals investor again tries to stop hospitals concession sale to ...

Fitness app highlights sensitive military positions around the world

World

Fitness app highlights sensitive military positions around the wo...

Convenience store thief gets two years for multiple thefts

Court & Police

Convenience store thief gets two years for multiple thefts

The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industry

Business News

The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industry

Updated | Fourth resignation from MUT council

National

Updated | Fourth resignation from MUT council

GWU orders Wasteserv industrial action

National

GWU orders Wasteserv industrial action

Malta’s Generation Europe will vote in 2019

National

Malta’s Generation Europe will vote in 2019

[WATCH] PN parliamentary group files judicial protests over VGH deal

National

[WATCH] PN parliamentary group files judicial protests over VGH d...

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Home
News
National

GWU orders Wasteserv industrial action

The action is being ordered due to unpaid allowances

tia_reljic
Tia Reljic
29 January 2018, 1:22pm
Print Version
The General Workers Union (GWU) is ordering industrial action within Wasteserv Ltd due to workers whose allowances were left unpaid, a GWU spokesperson said.

“If the workers do not receive the allowances they are owed, the GWU is not excluding the escalation of actions within Wasteserv,” GWU Section Secretary for Hospitality Kenny Muscat said.

According to GWU, the Environment Minister was informed of the situation and said he would intervene in aid of solving the issue.

This is not the first time that the Union has been forced to take action against Wasteserv. In August, GWU registered an industrial dispute with the entity due to issues related to allowances and other deficiencies in the payment of workers, Muscat said.

“The management asked for discussions to commence in order for a solution to be found. But months later, the management has failed to give the workers that which is theirs by right.”

 

tia_reljic
Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
Man murdered over lost job, jury told

Court & Police

Man murdered over lost job, jury told

Brexit billionaire Christopher Chandler obtains EU passport through Malta IIP

National

Brexit billionaire Christopher Chandler obtains EU...

Iranian woman arrested for taking off headscarf freed

World

Iranian woman arrested for taking off headscarf fr...

Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana stabbing

Court & Police

Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana...

Massage ends in attempted rape charge

Court & Police

Massage ends in attempted rape charge

Calamatta Cuschieri funds SICAV p.l.c launch CC Emerging Market Bond Fund

Announcements

Calamatta Cuschieri funds SICAV p.l.c launch CC Em...

Pieta road from Valletta to Msida to be closed tonight

National

Pieta road from Valletta to Msida to be closed ton...

Vitals investor again tries to stop hospitals concession sale to American company

National

Vitals investor again tries to stop hospitals conc...

Fitness app highlights sensitive military positions around the world

World

Fitness app highlights sensitive military position...

Convenience store thief gets two years for multiple thefts

Court & Police

Convenience store thief gets two years for multipl...

The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industry

Business News

The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industr...

Updated | Fourth resignation from MUT council

National

Updated | Fourth resignation from MUT council

GWU orders Wasteserv industrial action

National

GWU orders Wasteserv industrial action

Malta’s Generation Europe will vote in 2019

National

Malta’s Generation Europe will vote in 2019

[WATCH] PN parliamentary group files judicial protests over VGH deal

National

[WATCH] PN parliamentary group files judicial prot...

Trending Articles
1

Assistant Commissioner ‘can't exclude’ PEP behind Caruana Galizia murder
2

Refusals from Allianz, Deutsche Bank left Vitals with no choice but to sell
3

Rental prices in Malta today are almost double what they were in 2008
4

Betsson Group to shed workers as it streamlines operation
5

I'm alright, f**k you jack