|
Court & Police
Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana stabbing
Court & Police
Convenience store thief gets two years for multiple thefts
Business News
The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industry
Business Comment
The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri
|
GWU orders Wasteserv industrial action
The action is being ordered due to unpaid allowances
Tia Reljic
29 January 2018, 1:22pm
“If the workers do not receive the allowances they are owed, the GWU is not excluding the escalation of actions within Wasteserv,” GWU Section Secretary for Hospitality Kenny Muscat said.
According to GWU, the Environment Minister was informed of the situation and said he would intervene in aid of solving the issue.
This is not the first time that the Union has been forced to take action against Wasteserv. In August, GWU registered an industrial dispute with the entity due to issues related to allowances and other deficiencies in the payment of workers, Muscat said.
“The management asked for discussions to commence in order for a solution to be found. But months later, the management has failed to give the workers that which is theirs by right.”
Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
Court & Police
Man murdered over lost job, jury told
Court & Police
Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana...
Announcements
Calamatta Cuschieri funds SICAV p.l.c launch CC Em...
Court & Police
Convenience store thief gets two years for multipl...
Business News
The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industr...
|
Trending Articles
1
Assistant Commissioner ‘can't exclude’ PEP behind Caruana Galizia murder
2
Refusals from Allianz, Deutsche Bank left Vitals with no choice but to sell
3
Rental prices in Malta today are almost double what they were in 2008
4
Betsson Group to shed workers as it streamlines operation
5
I'm alright, f**k you jack
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons