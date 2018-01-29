GWU orders Wasteserv industrial action

The action is being ordered due to unpaid allowances

The General Workers Union (GWU) is ordering industrial action within Wasteserv Ltd due to workers whose allowances were left unpaid, a GWU spokesperson said.“If the workers do not receive the allowances they are owed, the GWU is not excluding the escalation of actions within Wasteserv,” GWU Section Secretary for Hospitality Kenny Muscat said.According to GWU, the Environment Minister was informed of the situation and said he would intervene in aid of solving the issue.This is not the first time that the Union has been forced to take action against Wasteserv. In August, GWU registered an industrial dispute with the entity due to issues related to allowances and other deficiencies in the payment of workers, Muscat said.“The management asked for discussions to commence in order for a solution to be found. But months later, the management has failed to give the workers that which is theirs by right.”