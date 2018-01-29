We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
National

Pieta road from Valletta to Msida to be closed tonight

The works, spreading over three consecutive nights, will commence at 23:30 and be completed by 04:30am

maria_pace
Maria Pace
29 January 2018, 3:41pm
Print Version
The north-bound carriageway in Triq Marina, Tal-Pieta will be closed at night from tonight.

Transport Malta announced they will start removing a blocked culvert and install a new one in the area.

The works, spread on three consecutive nights, will commence at 23:30 and be completed by 04:30am.
The blocked culvert is, following rain showers, causing flooding on this stretch of road.  The Authority’s intervention will help address the flooding issues residents and road users are experiencing.
The north-bound carriageway, taking vehicles from Valletta towards Msida and Birkirkara, will be closed.

Vehicles will be diverted onto Triq id-Duluri, before reaching Tal-Pieta` creek, and can then head towards GF Abela Junior College and down Triq Marina again.

Vehicles travelling on the south-bound carriageway, towards Valletta, will not be affected.
At a later stage, Transport Malta will be completing the installation and replacement of the culvert through works on the southbound carriageway.
Transport Malta urges drivers to avoid the area when possible, to follow temporary direction signs, officials’ instructions on site and to drive carefully

maria_pace
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
