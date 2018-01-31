MPs exalt youth's resourcefulness, politically savviness in Vote16 discussion

In a continuation of the second reading of Vote16 bill, both parties agreed that the time has come to trust 16 and 17-year-olds with important decisions on the country’s future

Members from both parties tonight extolled the virtues of today's youth in a debate on legislation that will allow 16-year-olds to vote in the general election and the elections for the European Parliament.As the youngest member of parliament, PL MP Rosianne Cutajar recalled the doubts which arose at the beginning of her political career due to her age.“With this new law, we will put young people at the centre of our politics, not as ornaments but as protagonists in the very important decision of who would lead the country,” she said.Challenging the idea that young people were not interested in politics, Cutajar said that due to politically active nature of Maltese culture, it was difficult for young people not to know what was going on in local politics.“Rather than a courageous act, this new bill is the next natural step,” she said. “The change in law shows that we are living in a strong democracy.”PN MP Edwin Vassallo said that the wish of the PN is finally being actualised, echoing the words of deputy leader David Agius who yesterday said that he was among the first to champion lowering the voting age back in 2003.But, he said, young people now not only have the right to vote but have a duty towards the country.“Democracy needs the enthusiasm, idealism, and energy of young people,” he said, adding that whenever the Nationalist Party was in government, it had maintained a vision for the future of the generations to come.Today’s democracy, he warned, could be at risk of totalitarianism, which would negatively affect young people. “Democracy is active and alive, but needs to be kept as such,” he said, urging young people to maintain their moral conviction, defend freedom of speech, and not to accept corruption.Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds Aaron Farrugia pointed out that political participation of young people is a characteristic of the PL party family, as a number of European Socialist leaders are themselves young politicians.In a message to political parties, Farrugia said that it was time to shift the focus to young people when it comes to prioritising issues. Many issues, from environment to pensions, foreign relations, and education, have a major impact on young people and not “baby boomers”.“I encourage more young people to use tools of direct democracy, to give them the key not only to vote in elections, but also to drop a law or change it, or request a referendum.”PL MP Robert Abela said the bill is a natural step as it no longer made sense for young people to have the rights that they do without having the right to vote in national and European Parliament elections.The change in demographics was a prime mover for the new law, as young people are both the future and the present.Foreign affairs minister Carmelo Abela said that by passing the bill, the government was passing a vote of confidence in favour of Maltese youths.“I think we should make this step,” he said. “We are giving them the right to vote, and all we are asking is that they follow what goes on in the country, take interest in the common good.”Appealing to young people to be more politically active, PN MP Karl Gouder mentioned the Brexit referendum, which showed that the biggest political divide was, in fact, age.“It is our duty to listen to young people – and to listen to them more.”Parliamentary secretary for local government Silvio Parnis said that the vote should be given to young people because they are capable of coming up with their own ideas and being participatory.“The time has come to start looking at whether 16-year-olds should be able to contest elections, and this should not be a decision but a discussion,” he said.