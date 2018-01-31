We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Two new bomb disposal robots added as part of AFM security upgrade

Malta has been allocated almost €76 million in EU funds for border control until 2020

tia_reljic
Tia Reljic
31 January 2018, 5:39pm
New robots have beefed up the army's bomb disposal capacity
New robots have beefed up the army's bomb disposal capacity
The Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) added two robots and a low-emissions Explosive Ordnance Disposal van worth €2.1 million.

The robots were partly financed by EU funds, and purchased from German manufacturer Telerob.

The EOD robots will be used to investigate and if necessary disrupt or dispose of any explosive devices, hence dealing with bomb threats in a safer manner.

During the inauguration at Luqa Barracks, Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds Aaron Farrugia announced that under the EU Funds Programme 2014-2020 Malta has already been allocated almost €76 million under the ISF borders and police. Beneficiaries include the army, the police, the civil protection, the Security Service and Customs with the aim of strengthening Malta’s and the EU’s security.

“Projects, which are currently still underway, include the upgrading of the communications systems, improving the reaction capability of the offshore patrol vessel in force; the procurement of a new OPV with helicopter facility; the procurement of a 3rd fixed wing maritime patrol aircraft and the construction of an operations centre,” Farrugia said.

Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia, and senior AFM commanders were also present for the inauguration.

tia_reljic
Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
